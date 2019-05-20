ESS INC. JOINS POWER AFRICA IN PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE DEPLOYMENT OF GRID-SCALE FLOW BATTERIES ON THE CONTINENT

PORTLAND, OREGON - May 20, 2019 - ESS Inc., the leading manufacturer of safe, low-cost and long-duration energy storage systems, announced that it has joined Power Africa, a U.S. Government-led partnership coordinated by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), as a private sector partner. As the program's first flow battery partner, ESS Inc. has committed to deploying its long-duration energy storage solutions for microgrid and utility-scale projects throughout the continent.



"We are excited to become a partner of the Power Africa program," said Craig Evans, founder and CEO of ESS Inc. "Our low cost, long-duration and long-life battery is especially suited for the needs of the African market, particularly in microgrid, renewable integration and utility grid strengthening applications. ESS Inc. looks forward to working with Power Africa and its network of project developers, utilities, and EPCs to expand the availability of electricity with the world's most environmentally friendly battery."Power Africa works with African governments and coordinates the efforts of 12 U.S. government agencies, 18 bilateral and multilateral partners, and nearly 150 private companies to remove barriers that impede energy development in sub-Saharan Africa. It was launched in 2013 with the goal of increasing access and availability of electric power throughout sub-Saharan Africa - where two out of three residents lack this basic service.Power Africa is working to add more than 30,000 MW of cleaner, more efficient electricity generation capacity and 60 million new home and business connections, and considerable progress has already been made toward this goal. As of May 2019, Power Africa has completed 121 transactions totaling over 10,000 MW. While these numbers reflect closed deals, Power Africa is internally tracking over 900 transactions that have the potential to add over 84,000 MW. Specific project information is available here.About Power AfricaPower Africa is a U.S. Government-led partnership coordinated by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). Launched in 2013, Power Africa's goals are to increase electricity access in sub-Saharan Africa by adding more than 30,000 megawatts of electricity generation capacity and 60 million new home and business connections. Power Africa works to remove barriers that impede energy development in sub-Saharan Africa and to unlock the substantial natural gas, wind, solar, hydropower, biomass, and geothermal resources on the continent. For additional information, please visit the Power Africa website (www.usaid.gov/powerafrica).About ESS Inc.Established in 2011, ESS Inc. develops and manufactures the low-cost, long-duration Energy Warehouse (EW) flow battery for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications requiring 4+ hours of flexible energy capacity and 20+ years of operating life with no capacity fade. The EW utilizes earth-abundant iron, salt, and water for the electrolyte, and delivers an environmentally safe, long-life energy storage solution for the world's renewable energy infrastructure with the lowest levelized cost of storage per kWh. For more information, visit www.essinc.com.