Aerojet Rocketdyne and ZAF Energy Team Up

CANOGA PARK, Calif. and JOPLIN, Mo. - Aerojet Rocketdyne and ZAF Energy Systems have established a new teaming agreement working together on an energy storage system utilizing ZAF's nickel-zinc batteries and Aerojet Rocketdyne's battery management system (BMS).



"Our battery management systems provide unprecedented control and health monitoring capabilities for a variety of energy storage solutions," said Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and President Eileen Drake. "With this new ZAF agreement, we're expanding our power systems portfolio.""Nickel-zinc batteries are ideally suited to replace lead-acid batteries where performance, weight, and life-cycle requirements need to be improved," said Randy Moore, president and CEO of ZAF Energy Systems. "We are excited to work with Aerojet Rocketdyne. Together we will make our nickel-zinc battery systems smarter and expand our reach for mission-critical applications."While nickel-zinc batteries do not require a BMS for cell balancing and safety while charging, the BMS can enhance reliability and greatly extend battery life cycle for aerospace and defense applications. The new energy storage system being produced by ZAF and Aerojet Rocketdyne is a safe, technically advanced and cost-effective alternative to traditional batteries for both space and military applications.About Aerojet RocketdyneAerojet Rocketdyne, a subsidiary of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD), is a world-recognized aerospace and defense leader that provides propulsion systems and energetics to the space, missile defense and strategic systems, and tactical systems areas, in support of domestic and international customers. For more information, visit www.Rocket.com and www.AerojetRocketdyne.com. Follow Aerojet Rocketdyne and CEO Eileen Drake on Twitter at @AerojetRdyne and @DrakeEileen.About ZAF Energy Systems, Inc.Incorporated in 2011 and with locations in Montana and Missouri, ZAF Energy Systems develops and commercializes next-generation battery technologies that use sustainable, nontoxic materials and can be safely and easily recycled. Its breakthrough battery technologies include a nickel zinc (NiZn) chemistry and a zinc air chemistry, both of which deliver the highest power and energy density of any battery system in their class. ZAF's rechargeable batteries provide long-life and economical solutions in a safe package for a variety of applications, including: electric vehicles, commercial trucking, renewables integration, back-up power, consumer electronics, mobility, recreation vehicles, and in aerospace and defense. For more information, visit: www.zafsys.com###Aerojet Rocketdyne media contact:Ashley Gudzak, In-Space Communicationsashley.gudzak@rocket.com / 571-236-4091For additional information, please contact ZAF media inquiries:1-512-215-4452media@zafsys.com