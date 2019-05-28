MiaSolé/Hanergy and TRAILAR/Deutsche Post DHL Unveil Solutions to Global Logistic Green Energy Power Showcase



More Headlines Articles

Santa Clara, CA, May 28, 2019- MiaSolé, a leader in thin-film CIGS modules, cells and equipment, and a subsidiary of Hanergy Thin film Power Group, today announced that it has partnered with TRAILAR, fuel and emission reduction technology experts, to become the provider of CIGS flexible, thin, shatterproof solar panels for the TRAILAR solar transportation Solutions.MiaSolé FLEX modules provide powerful lightweight solar energy generation for the TRAILAR green energy solution for commercial vehicles. The solar modules adhere directly to the roof of the vehicle, providing a seamless, integrated solution. FLEX modules are ideal for TRAILAR, as their thin profile adds no wind resistance to the vehicle and they will not shatter when struck by debris.In testing, TRAILAR was able to achieve impressive results. In three years of operation, vehicles fitted with the TRAILAR system realized an average of 5% fuel saving compared to non-solar vehicles running under similar conditions. A corresponding reduction in CO2 emissions of over 4% was also achieved in the same three-year period."MiaSolé FLEX modules really ensure that our solar transportation product will meet the needs of our customers", said Peter Meier CTO of TRAILAR. "We are excited to provide this innovative solution to the market, ensuring greater fuel efficiency and fewer carbon emissions to our customers. Adding solar power to commercial vehicles makes sense both economically and environmentally."Mike Ma, VP Global Business Development, Sales and Marketing of MiaSolé commented, "We are excited to further our excellent relationship with TRAILAR on its innovative solar technology solution for commercial vehicles. Their unique approach to solving problems in the market, and their strength as a company make them an excellent partner"About MiaSoléMiaSolé is a producer of lightweight, flexible and powerful solar cells and cell manufacturing equipment. The innovative solar cell is based on the highest efficiency thin film technology available today, and its flexible cell architecture makes it ideal for a wide variety of solutions ranging from commercial roofing solar panels to flexible mobile energy devices. MiaSolé's turnkey CIGS equipment lines, CIGS process equipment technology, proprietary CIG target manufacturing, R&D support and spare parts allow customers to produce their own high-efficiency cells and solar products. Founded in 2004, MiaSolé has evolved into the world leader in thin-film solar panel efficiency, with aperture efficiencies as high as 18.3% in production.In December 2012, MiaSolé became a member of the Hanergy family, a world leader in thin-film technologies, where it continues to be on the forefront of the solar industry with over 200 invention patents and patent applications worldwide. Additional information about MiaSolé can be found by visiting www.miasole.com.About TRAILARTRAILAR provides cutting-edge solar technology transportation solutions to save fuel, emissions and maintenance costs on many types of commercial vehicles. TRAILAR'S end-to-end solar solutions achieve 2.5 - 5% fuel savings and reduced CO2 emissions, allowing transportation companies to achieve their environmental goals while ensuring greater uptime and fewer battery maintenance issues. TRAILAR has over 2000 installations that span five continents. Their dedicated service team ensures a fit & forget solution with a low risk of damage and a quick return on investment. For more information, visit https://www.trailar.co.uk/.