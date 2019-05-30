9th Annual Solar Battle of the Bands Unveiled

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, May 30, 2019 - The best solar party of the year is on! The California Solar & Storage Association proudly announces the 9th Annual Solar Battle of the Bands, will be held on July 9, 2019 at the Mezzanine in San Francisco.



More Headlines Articles

Drumroll please! This year's line-up is:â€¢ "DC/AC" from SunPower - 2018 SBOB champions!â€¢ "Northerner & The Rafters" featuring members from Quick Mount PV and Everest Solar Systems.â€¢ "The Rapid Shutdowns" featuring members from San Francisco's own Luminalt, returning after a year's hiatus.â€¢ And brand new talent to SBOB, "The Power Chords" featuring members from SepiSolar and Avalon Battery.The event will also feature DJ SolFuture, spinning between band sets."Tradeshow or no tradeshow, the real show must go on!" said Bernadette Del Chiaro, long-time SBOB groupie and the executive director of the California Solar & Storage Association (CALSSA), the event host. "Come on people now! Everybody, let's get together for the one night of the year where we can all dance and celebrate building a clean energy future."Solar Battle of the Bands is a unique solar industry party, music competition, and major fundraiser for California's oldest and largest solar and storage industry association, CALSSA. Solar Battle of the Bands, will be returning to the Mezzanine in downtown San Francisco on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Doors will open at 7 PM and the first band will take the stage at 8 PM. The event coincides with CALSSA's Bay Area Contractor Day from 9 - 5:30 PM the same day and in walking distance to the Mezzanine."When I started SBOB with Quick Mount PV 9 years ago, we had no idea what a major event it would become for our industry. I'm so happy it has also evolved into a way for everyone to not only come together and celebrate the awesome musical talent in solar and storage, but to support CALSSA and all they do to protect and grow our market. Without them we all wouldn't be able to do what we do for the industry we love!" said Johan Alfsen, event founder and band leader.Event tickets will be sold online via CALSSA's website. All proceeds from the event benefit CALSSA's ongoing work to grow and protect California's solar and storage market. Must be 21 or older to attend. For more information visit calssa.org/SBOB.…………………About California Solar & Storage AssociationSince 1977, the California Solar & Storage Association (CALSSA) has advanced the common interests of the solar and storage industry, helping make California's market the most robust in the United States. Comprised of over five hundred contractors, manufacturers, distributors, developers, engineers, consultants and educational organizations, we represent a diverse membership committed to growing the California solar and storage industry. www.CALSSA.org.