Hanergy Exhibits Its Latest Solar Solutions at SNEC 2019 PV Power Expo

Shanghai, June 5, 2019 - The multinational clean energy company, Hanergy Thin Film Power Group, is attending the world's largest PV tradeshow SNEC this year in Shanghai from June 4-6. Hanergy along with its four overseas subsidiary companies, namely Alta Devices, Solibro, GES, and MiaSolé, exhibited their latest solar solutions. Also the company inked an agreement with Germany's TÜV Rheinland, which will provide product certification services to Hanergy on a global basis.



More Headlines Articles

Participating the 13th SNEC PV Power Expo & Conference at the New Int'l Expo Center in Shanghai, Hanergy is one of the largest exhibitors this year with an exhibition area of 500 square meters. At booth number W1-310, Hanergy featured four designated zones to showcase varied technology from its four overseas subsidiaries - Alta Devices, Solibro, GES, and MiaSolé, including Solibro's SlideIn PV System (Waterproof), Solliking series Building integrated Photovoltaic modules using Solibro's technology, GSE's PowerFLEX Thin Film Solar Module, MiaSolé Flex-03W Module, and a drone using Alta Devices technology, besides traditional Hanergy solar power housing and mobile energy products, like solar powered rooftops, walls, bricks, backpacks, and power banks.Take MiaSolé's FLEX-03W solar module as an example. It's the world's most powerful production thin-film solar module, delivers up to 540W in only 5.6kg, an improvement of nearly 10% than previous generation. The flexible solar module can be installed in any location, anywhere the sun shines, on and off the grid - even in places where it previously was not possible to install solar.Mike Ma, Vice President of Global Business Development, Sales and Marketing at MiaSolé said, "Our thin-film solar technology overcomes the limitations of rigid glass panels, and our continuous research into improving our technology has provided an increase in power output of almost 10%. Our flexible solar module weighs 85% less than standard glass panels, allowing our modules to go where glass solar panels can't".The Flex0-3W modules can be configured in various sizes and modified to fit any application without penetration through exteriors by adhering directly to surfaces with peel-and-stick adhesive. Because they are flexible and only 1.5 mm thick, the modules are highly shatterproof and resistant to wind and seismic activity.All the exhibits from Hanergy received unprecedented response from the delegates across the globe. The company claims that it received over 17,000 visits on the first day including representatives of companies from Brazil, Australia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Thailand and Germany at its booth. Hanergy's representatives and the senior management also met over 40 delegations from Brazil's ABSolar and Australia's Smart Energy Council led by their respective CEOs to explore the cooperation opportunities.Mr. Lv Yuan, Vice President of Hanergy Thin Film Power Group said, "At Hanergy, we particularly lay a lot of emphasis on attending prestigious conferences and exhibitions alike SNEC 2019, as it gives us an opportunity to touch base our target clientele and understand their varied needs. We think it's vital for a company of our stature, to be present at such platforms essentially to draw significant global clientele, and more so promote mobile energy as an integral part of the future energy at global level."On the sidelines of the conference, Hanergy also signed a cooperation agreement with TÜV Rheinland, as per which TÜV will provide training to the company to expedite its product certification. Wu Di, Vice President of Hanergy Thin Film Power Group and Chief Quality Officer, and Chris Zou, Vice President in Solar Services of TÜV Rheinland Greater China, signed the agreement on behalf of respective companies.Founded more than 145 years ago, TÜV Rheinland is a global leader in independent inspection services, TÜV Rheinland inspects technical equipment, products and services, oversees projects, and helps to shape processes and information security for companies.Further, the company also received UL certification for Single-Glass Triple-Arch HanTile on June 5th, which is China's first UL certification for single-glass BIPV modules. Mr. Xie Tao, CEO of Hanergy's Global Application Product R&D Center, received the certification on behalf of Hanergy.SNEC2019 PV Power Expo attracted exhibitors and visitors from over 90 countries & regions, and touched a scale of 200,000 square meters' exhibition space and over 2000 exhibitors, coming from the entire value chain of solar, energy storage, hydrogen and fuel cells industries. It hosted 4000 professionals and 5000 enterprises, including buyers, suppliers, integrators, to gather in Shanghai, and the number of visitors reached over 260,000.About Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Ltd:Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Ltd (0566.HK) is a Hong Kong-listed company, and a subsidiary of Hanergy Mobile Energy Group Company Ltd. As one of the leading thin-film solar companies in the world, Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Ltd is committed to "Building Mobile Energy". Since 2009, Hanergy has been working relentlessly to integrate worldwide solar technologies, and making a robust investment in research and innovation in the field of thin-film solar power. Thin film solar technologies have been applied to a series of commercial and non-commercial products, including HanTile, HanWall, Humbrella, HanPack and HanPower.Visit Hanergy's official website to find out more or follow Hanergy on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube for the latest news and updates.