Green Solar Technologies Founder Nicki Zvik Announces Partnership with LG

Reacting to the USMCA, many leading solar panel manufacturers halted overseas production and introduced manufacturing facilities in the United States. One of the most notable of these companies is Green Solar Technologies' new partner, LG, which recently opened a solar manufacturing plant in Huntsville, Alabama creating hundreds of American jobs and boosting both the U.S. job market and our nation's economy.



Nicki Zvik, Founder of Green Solar Technologies, announced the exciting new partnership, stating, "GST is proud to partner with LG, a company that recognizes the importance of manufacturing the highest quality solar panels possible and the benefits of doing so in the United States. At GST we work tirelessly to improve our customers' experience and provide them with the best of the best in products and services, and I believe that LG provides the very best quality solar panels on the market."From the beginning, Green Solar Technologies has been tenacious in their commitment to use only the highest quality, American-made solar panels. Prior to the passing of the USMCA, GST showed support for protective import tariffs on solar panels by sending its COO, Edward Harner, to Washington D.C. to speak in front of the United States International Trade Commission (USITC) on behalf of U.S. based solar panel manufacturers."Because we use strictly American-made products, we were very aware of the struggles American manufacturers, and we saw the tariffs as an opportunity to promote fair competition in the global solar market as well as give the U.S. solar industry the boost it needed," shares Zvik, "And we're proud to see the tariffs have encouraged companies like LG to set up operations within the U.S."LG solar panels are carefully designed and precisely manufactured to provide the utmost durability and sustainability, with their unique and ultra-stable frame design built to withstand any weather condition from rain showers to heavy snow. LG panels are also backed with a 25 year commitment, assuring customers that they are getting the most out of their system for decades to come."A partnership between LG and Green Solar Technologies means that our customers can rest assured that they are installing only the best panels for their homes or businesses, and we are confident that our customers will be happier than ever with their solar installations," states Nicki Zvik, "As for GST, we're excited to move forward creating a brighter, cleaner and greener future with LG."Nicki Zvik is the founder of Green Solar Technologies and Spectrum Properties LLC.