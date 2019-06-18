Program Highlights Unveiled for SOLAR 2019

The American Solar Energy Society (ASES) is excited to announce the launch of the official online program for SOLAR 2019. The 48th annual National Solar Conference promises to deliver the latest research pertaining to the strategies necessary to take immediate climate action. Early bird registration is available until June 15, be sure to register now for the best rates at ases.org/conference.



More Headlines Articles

SOLAR 2019 will be the premier networking and knowledge-sharing event for renewable energy advocates and professionals. The event will feature multiple Keynote Sessions, breakout sessions, and forums lead by professionals in their fields.The main message of the conference - the need to take significant climate action that will have near-term impacts - will be presented in two, back-to back Keynote sessions on Tuesday morning, August 6.During the Keynote sessions on Tuesday, there will be presentations for both the need for, and examples of, aggressive actions to address the climate crisis from the perspectives of:International actions (Dr. Dave Renne, ISES)National actions (Dr. Jonathan Foley, Project Drawdown)State actions (Larry Shirley, IREC)City actions (Kim Havey, City of Minneapolis)Exploding demand for clean electricity (Kevin O'Rourke, Wind Solar Alliance)Transporting new clean electricity to load centers (Dr. James McCalley, Iowa State University, Organization of MISO States)Renewable Energy business opportunities (Gregg Mast, Clean Energy Economy)What success will look like (J. Drake Hamilton, Fresh Energy, introduced by Michael Noble, Executive Director of Fresh Energy)Beyond the sessions, the conference will hold many networking events such as the Emerging Professionals Meet-up, ASES Awards Banquet, and Women in Solar Energy Luncheon. The Emerging Young Professionals Forum is intended to provide networking, mentoring, education and career growth opportunities and is open to industry professionals, recent graduates, and even students.The conference is also offering many sight-seeing opportunities to tour Minneapolis and the surrounding areas. This includes the Minnehaha Creek Bike Ride, Mississippi Queen River Cruise, and an Electric Bus Tour of Solar Powered Breweries.Additional Information:SOLAR 2019 will also feature training by the Midwest Renewable Energy Association (MREA) for professionals to receive certification by the North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP) on Thursday and Friday of the conference.For more information and to register for SOLAR 2019, visit ases.org/conference. For questions contact solar2019@ases.org.Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter for more updates!#SOLAR2019TwinCitiesAbout ASES:Established in 1954, the American Solar Energy Society (ASES) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that advocates for sustainable living and 100% renewable energy. We share information, events and resources to cultivate community and power progress in the U.S. and beyond. As the U.S. section of the International Solar Energy Society (ISES), we work with individuals and groups around the world to accelerate the transition to a renewable energy and sustainable living society.We believe knowledge and community are a powerful combination for change. Through trusted, well-researched content and comprehensive, thoughtful perspectives, we continue to nurture a transition to a more sustainable world. Through signature publications such as Solar Today magazine and annual events like the National Solar Tour and National Solar Conference, we engage individuals, businesses and partnering groups to advance the possibilities of sustainability and renewable energy in the U.S. ASES fosters an informed, inclusive society by presenting technical data and academic research in highly relatable, engaging formats to the greater community.For more information on ASES, please email info@ases.org or visit ases.org.