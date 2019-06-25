Platinum Tools® New PoE+ 10Gig Shielded RJ45 Field Plug Now Shipping

NEWBURY PARK, Calif., June 25, 2019 - Platinum Tools(R) (www.platinumtools.com), the leader in solutions for the preparation, installation, hand termination and testing of wire and cable, is proud to announce the launch of the new PoE+ 10Gig Shielded RJ45 Field Plug (p/n 106250).



More Headlines Articles

"Now shipping, our new Field Plug optimizes data throughput to PoE+ powered devices," explained John Phillips, Platinum Tools, LLC product manager. "Compatible with a wide assortment of large cables with large conductors, the cast-metal shell provides end-to-end shielding from extraneous noise interference in high bandwidth applications."Additional features include:• HDBaseT PoE+ compliant• Cat7/6A/6• No special crimp tool required• Insulation diameter: 0.032in. - 0.057in. (0.8mm - 1.47mm)• Cable OD: 0.236in. - 0.315in. (6.0mm - 8.0mm)• 50 micron gold plated contacts• UL and RoHS compliant• Solid or stranded, 26 - 23 AWG• Dimensions: 70.20mm x 17.85mm x 14.0mm• Cable compatibility: S/FTP or F/FTP Shielding; Stranded or Solid; 26AWG - 23AWG wires• Compliance: ISO/IEC 11801; ANSI/TIA-568-C.2; ANSI/TIA-568.2-D; IEEE 802.3an 10GBit SuitableFor pricing and more information on Platinum Tools and its complete product line, please visit www.platinumtools.com, call (800) 749-5783, or email info@platinumtools.com.About Platinum ToolsPlatinum Tools, founded in 1997, was created based upon two very simple objectives. First, develop the absolute best possible solutions for the preparation, installation, and hand termination of wire and cable. Second, implement an operational infrastructure that can deliver these products in an efficient, timely, and high quality manner.All of our products must absolutely satisfy three critical benchmark criteria…utility of function; quality of function; and economic value. Our people are our company. They, too, must be focused on and work to satisfy three critical benchmark criteria…customer satisfaction; product knowledge and expertise; and willingness to learn and adapt.# # #