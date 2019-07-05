Antaisolar provides customized solar racking for a well-known Korean group

Recently, Antaisolar has provided a complicated roof mounting solution for a well-known Korean group. This project utilized a customized double rail roof mounting solution with 45 different layout. This project has high demanding on both design and construction, the customized solution has been optimized many times, and the installation is now going smoothly, which fully reflects Antaisolar's experience edge in dealing with complex projects.

The solar mounting solution provided by Antaisolar has been continually praised in South Korea. Besides the successful completion of the Incheon Port roof project, the project of this well-known Korean group has once again highlighted the good reputation in South Korea. In terms of the roof condition of the project —Firstly, there are numerous existing anchor bolts of the flat roof having been installed for many years, with immovable position and irregular arrangement. Secondly, the front and rear rows of rackings need to be connected together, the whole need to be connected into one piece — the flexibility and precision of the solution are extremely high. However, thanks to the expertise of complex projects for 13 years, Antaisolar can offer the best and efficient solar mounting solutions for customers by considering different scenarios and multi-dimensional factors comprehensively.

