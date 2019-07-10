Flower Power: Carlsberg Brings Innovative Solar Solution to Roskilde Festival

Carlsberg in Denmark and Roskilde Festival signed a new five-year agreement that aims to create more sustainable festival experiences when Northern Europe's largest Music and Arts Festival welcomes musicians, artists and climate activists from around the world to meet, listen, debate and get smarter on June 29- July 6.



More Headlines Articles

"As a non-profit event that brings together over 130,000 young people in a temporary community, it is natural for us to constantly push for new sustainable and innovative solutions. In this way, our shared green agenda with Carlsberg and Tuborg plays a central role in making future festivals even greener," says Signe Lopdrup, CEO of Roskilde Festival.This year's festival will see the world premiere of a new organic Tuborg lager brewed exclusively for the Roskilde Festival, a new alcohol-free area, returnable glasses, and a 13,4 meter dishwasher as well as plastic collection and recycling. Tuborg is also introducing the Smartflower, a unique sculptural solar flower."In Carlsberg Group's sustainability programme, Together Towards ZERO, we are targeting 100% use of renewable electricity by 2022, a target we already meet in Western Europe today. Therefore, Tuborg in Denmark found it relevant to continue that journey with Roskilde who has been a close partner for many years and who is also committed to sustainability. While we have agreed to buy green certificates this year, and plan to build a solar installation together next year, we thought the Smartflower was a great way to highlight the importance of renewable electricity," says Christian Sveigaard, Head of Tuborg in Denmark.Smartflower's unique smart tracking system allows Smartflower's solar panels to follow the sun across the sky throughout the day, always maintaining the panels at the optimal angle to the sun. This makes Smartflower 40% more efficient than a conventional solar system. Every morning at sun rise, Smartflower automatically unfolds its solar panels to a height of 5 meters and at sundown the Smartflower closes to a 2.74-meter-high stowed position."We are pleased to team up with Carlsberg Group to provide clean energy for this exciting event. Tuborg's installation of a Smartflower showcases its commitment to sustainability and will inspire the Roskilde Festival and the worldwide audience to think about how they can adopt measures to create a better energy and environmental future," Jim Gordon, SmartFlower's CEO said.Roskilde Festival and Tuborg have delivered exceptional beer experiences for festivalgoers since 1992 and continuously aim at developing new sustainable solutions that can reduce the environmental impact of Roskilde Festival; an event with 130,000 festivalgoers, corresponding to the size of Denmark's fourth largest city.About Carlsberg, DenmarkCarlsberg in Denmark employs approx. 1,500 people brewing and supplying Carlsberg, Tuborg and Coca-Cola products. Carlsberg in Denmark has some of Denmark's largest brands with Tuborg being the most popular beer in Denmark. Tuborg, founded in 1873 in Hellerup, an area North of Copenhagen, is present at most of the music festivals in Denmark. Right from the flagship Roskilde Festival over Northside in Aarhus, Tinderbox in Odense to smaller music events. In addition, together with the Muscular Dystrophies Foundation, Tuborg organizes Denmark's largest music caravan, GREEN, each summer.#TowardsZEROAbout RoskildeThe countdown for Roskilde Festival 2019 has started. Look forward to Bob Dylan, The Cure, Travis Scott, Cardi B, Janelle Monáe, MØ, Robert Plant, Robyn, Skepta, and Vampire Weekend. The full line-up will include 180 music acts. Roskilde Festival 2019 takes place from Saturday 29 June to Saturday 6 July. Get your Roskilde dose year-round: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or roskilde-festival.dk.#RF19About SmartFlowerSmartFlower Solar is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and manufactures and markets the revolutionary and patented Smartflower Solar energy system. The products platform consists of the Smartflower, Smartflower Plus - which has an integrated battery storage component - and the Smartflower EV which is a solar powered electric vehicle charger. The company sells its products globally to a wide range of residential, commercial and institutional energy users searching for iconic design and the optimal solar energy solution.Learn more at: smartflower.com