SMA America Expands and Enhances North American Service Center

SMA America has unveiled multiple updates to its service center that were designed to facilitate even more efficient technical support. Key expansions include a new, larger central and string inverter laboratory. The service center also features a rooftop PV system that functions as a real-world lab while offsetting energy costs. The new features will improve the ability to simulate issues, troubleshoot calls and provide service training for customers.



As a result of the updates, customers will directly benefit from quicker resolution. A benefit of the expanded lab is the ability for multiple representatives to work on problems simultaneously. The rapid-response troubleshooting keeps customer inquiries advancing quickly, allowing PV professionals in the field to get back to work."These changes were conceived to serve our customer base with elevated technical support and to deliver best-in-class service," said Charles Morrill, vice president of customer service with SMA America. "Our representatives are committed to streamlining customer inquiries in every phase of the plant life cycle."The improvements to the service center provide expert support and mitigate customer risk for large-scale systems used by utilities, in storage power plants and PV hybrid systems. With the expanded space, SMA can provide enhanced levels of diagnosis and simulation on solutions utilizing the Sunny Central-US, Sunny Central Storage, the Sunny Central UP, medium-voltage transformers and switchgear.These new offerings also complement the pre-existing service tools, including a simulator that features working Sunny Boy and Sunny Tripower inverters and communication and monitoring systems to help simulate problems described by callers. The lab boasts a full Sunny Island off-grid system, complete with six Sunny Island inverters, multicluster box, generator and battery bank. Representatives can remotely log in to the customer's SMA systems to diagnose and fix problems directly.This expansion allows the service center to provide support and mitigate customer risk across the full range of SMA products and solutions for residential, commercial, utility and storage markets.Located in Rocklin, Calif. the service center is open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST and can be reached by calling 1-877-My-SMATech. Technical service representatives can also be reached via email at Service@SMA-America.com.About SMAAs a leading global specialist in photovoltaic system technology, the SMA Group is setting the standards today for the decentralized and renewable energy supply of tomorrow. SMA's portfolio contains a wide range of efficient PV inverters, holistic system solutions for PV systems of all power classes, intelligent energy management systems and battery-storage solutions as well as complete solutions for PV diesel hybrid applications. Digital energy services as well as extensive services up to and including operation and maintenance services for PV power plants round off SMA's range. SMA inverters with a total output of around 75 gigawatts have been installed in more than 190 countries worldwide. SMA's multi-award-winning technology is protected by approximately 1,400 patents and utility models. Since 2008, the Group's parent company, SMA Solar Technology AG, has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (S92) and is listed in the SDAX index.Media Contacts:Trish Moratto • Trish.Moratto@SMA-America.comBrad Dore • Brad.Dore@SMA-America.comSMA America • 916 251 6418Disclaimer:This press release serves only as information and does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for, acquire, hold or sell any securities of SMA Solar Technology AG (the "Company") or any present or future subsidiary of the Company (together with the Company, the "SMA Group") nor should it form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any contract to purchase or subscribe for any securities in the Company or any member of the SMA Group or commitment whatsoever. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.This press release can contain future-oriented statements. Future-oriented statements are statements which do not describe facts of the past. They also include statements about our assumptions and expectations. These statements are based on plans, estimations and forecasts which the Managing Board of SMA Solar Technology AG (SMA or company) has available at this time. Future-oriented statements are therefore only valid on the day on which they are made. Future-oriented statements by nature contain risks and elements of uncertainty. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors can lead to considerable differences between the actual results, the financial position, the development or the performance of the corporation and the estimates given here. These factors include those which SMA has discussed in published reports. These reports are available on the SMA website at www.SMA.de. The company accepts no obligation whatsoever to update these future-oriented statements or to adjust them to future events or developments.