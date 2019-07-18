Natural Power appointed for pioneering district heating network in Stoke

The Government-backed DHN scheme will incorporate around 18km of pipework when fully built, allowing many buildings in Stoke to connect to the network and receive affordable, locally produced low carbon heating and hot water. It is expected that the scheme will cut carbon emissions by 12,500 tonnes a year.



More Headlines Articles

Andy Yuill, Senior Engineer at Natural Power, said: "Working with our partners, FVB and Hydraulic Analysis, we have the necessary skills, resources and experience to deliver a high-quality, low carbon district heating network design for Stoke-on-Trent City Council. Our experience of delivering low carbon energy projects across the value chain, from feasibility through to design, construction project management and management of renewable energy assets, ensures that our clients' projects are efficient, cost effective and long-lasting."The full scope of work to be provided by Natural Power encompasses the mechanical and electrical design of the DHN including heat generation systems, heat distribution network, heat supply to customers (substations, hydraulic interface units) and potential adaptation of existing building heating systems. In addition, Natural Power will simulate and verify designs against supply and demand balancing scenarios to ensure the delivery of a smart system, check stress analysis of the designed buried network, and calculate heat losses from heat network pipes and pumping costs at different stages of the delivery.Sébastien Danneels, DHN Technical Lead Manager, Stoke-on-Trent City Council said: "The Council is looking forward to working with Natural Power's team to develop and design the Smart Low Carbon District Heat Network to provide carbon savings, affordable and resilient local energy supply, local jobs and support wider economic development for the benefit of businesses and residents of the city of Stoke-on-Trent."Find out more about Natural Power's work in the renewable heat sector here https://www.naturalpower.com/sector/renewableheat/