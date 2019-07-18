SEPA Grid Evolution Summit Brings Top Energy Execs and Policy Makers to D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The future of the energy industry is on the grid edge -- where technology and innovation are accelerating exponentially, customer demand for new energy choices is changing, and utilities and regulators are racing to keep up.



All these trends will be core topics at the Smart Electric Power Alliance's (SEPA) Grid Evolution Summit, July 29-August 1, in Washington, D.C. This year's conference will provide both high-level discussions with thought leaders from across the industry, and practical problem-solving sessions on the future of the grid, the impact of distributed energy resources (DERs) and the evolution of business models to support and drive change.The summit will offer energy journalists a range of story possibilities: fast-turnaround pieces, interviews with top energy executives and policy makers, and background on larger trend or investigative pieces. The full agenda and speakers list are available here. Conference highlights include:• The big picture: A keynote address by David Eves, Xcel Energy EVP, Group President - Utilities. David Eves is leading Xcel's transition to 100% carbon-free electricity by 2050 in Colorado, the industry's most ambitious goals announced to date.• 3 content tracks: 30 hours of industry-leading education, broken down into sessions exploring the latest in grid innovation, market innovation, and customer innovation. Some featured speakers include:o Jennie Potter, Commissioner, Hawaii Public Utilities Commissiono Colette Honorable, Partner, Reed Smith (Former FERC Commision)o Arlen Orchard, CEO and General Manager, SMUDo Mark Webb, Chief Innovation Officer, Dominion Energyo Cris Eugster, Chief Opperating Officer, CPS Energy• How fast can we decarbonize? Panelists will discuss key differences among carbon neutral, zero carbon, and 100% renewable targets when it comes to cost, reliability, availability, and actual impact on CO2 levels. The panel will examine the current generation mix in several regions, status of existing assets, and discuss alternative transition paths that are economically and technical feasible. Featured speakers include:o Caroline Choi, SVP, Corporate Affairs, Southern California Edisono Armond Cohen, Executive Director, Clean Air Task Forceo Howard Learner, Executive Director, Environmental Law & Policy Centero Josh Richman, VP of Global Business Development and Policy, Bloom Energy Corporation