Noodoe EV Charging Station Installs Hit Record in US - Strong Demand By Hotels/Casinos/Commercial Developers For Smart EV Charging Technology

Noodoe, a global leader in EV charging technology, has announced a record number of install orders for its charging stations through July, owing to increased demand by hotels/casinos and real estate developers for EV charging technology. The announcement was made by company CEO Jennifer Chang. Most of the new installs are coming in the Western US, most notably Southern California and Las Vegas.



More Headlines Articles

"We're not surprised by the record amount of new install orders in the US," says Chang. "The hospitality industry and commercial real estate developers are reacting to solid, sustained growth of the EV industry. In many markets, they are playing catch up, their customers inquiring about easy to locate, easy to use EV charging stations. Noodoe is here to help with current and future demand by providing smart, secure charging technology."According to InsideEVs, 2018 was the best year ever for electric vehicle sales in the US, with an estimated 361,307 vehicles sold. That is over double the amount from two years ago.Most notable is the particularly strong demand for EV charging stations in cities like Las Vegas and Los Angeles. According to Chang, demand is strong for charging stations, no matter the size of the property. "We have orders from small motels to major parking garages in Las Vegas casinos," says Chang. "Hotel owners and retail developers are looking for â€˜smart' EV charging stations that make customers happy while supplying an additional source of revenue."For charging site owners, Noodoe offers the advantages of both universal charging and automated operation. Powered by Noodoe EV OS, Noodoe EV supports universal charging. Anyone can charge up their EV without even setting up an account. Drivers can activate Noodoe EV with their phone, using Apple Pay, Google Pay, or credit cards (via encrypted TLS or Transport Layer Security). As a result, the site owners reach the widest possible customer base. In addition, the business operation is 100% self-service and totally automated. There is nothing that the site owners need to do - except watch revenue being generated automatically and continuously.A sampling of current Noodoe charging station installs include 10 wall-mounts for the Sheraton Universal City, double chargers at the Hilton Palm Springs and ambitious garage installations at the Millennium Biltmore in downtown LA and undisclosed properties in Las Vegas and Canada.About NoodoeNoodoe is on a mission to make the world greener by accelerating the world's transition to electric transportation. In this quest, we produce well-designed EV charging infrastructure solutions that help construction, retail, hospitality industries and public sectors be part of the global zero-emission revolution.Through innovation Noodoe empowers businesses to turn their parking lots into profitable charging stations. We enable hotels to become recharging sanctuaries that attract high-value patrons. The company also provides charging infrastructure, enabling governments and energy companies to build eco-friendly "smart cities." Beyond automobiles, Noodoe's endeavors extend to motorcycles; through innovation we partner with global brands to bring the electric riding experience to consumers worldwide. Noodoe provides products and services used in 110 countries.