Solar Energy World Now Ranks 15 for Residential Installations in US on Solar Power Worldâ€™s Top Solar Contractors List

Solar Energy World has been recognized by Solar Power World magazine, achieving a rank of 85 out of 415 solar companies in the USA on the magazine's 2019 Top Solar Contractors list, for total Kilowatts Installed in 2018. It also ranks 15 out of 243 on the list for total residential kW installed and has held on to the number one spot for residential installations in Maryland for the third year in a row. With thousands of custom installations since opening in 2009, Solar Energy World is headquartered in Maryland with offices in New Jersey and Florida and currently employs 124 workers who installed more than 12,634 total kW of solar power in 2018. The company has installed 92,388 kW total since its founding, making it one of the fastest-growing, residential solar companies on the East Coast.

[ELKRIDGE, MD JULY 24, 2019]â€” Solar Energy World has been recognized by Solar Power World magazine, achieving a rank of 85 out of 415 solar companies in the USA on the magazine's 2019 Top Solar Contractors list, for total Kilowatts Installed in 2018. It also ranks 15 out of 243 on the list for total residential kW installed and has held on to the number one spot for residential installations in Maryland for the third year in a row. With thousands of custom installations since opening in 2009, Solar Energy World is headquartered in Maryland with offices in New Jersey and Florida and currently employs 124 workers who installed more than 12,634 total kW of solar power in 2018. The company has installed 92,388 kW total since its founding, making it one of the fastest-growing, residential solar companies on the East Coast.



More Headlines Articles

"We are honored to be on this prestigious list and are grateful to our customers for making this possible." states Laureen Peck, Chief Marketing Officer for Solar Energy World, "It is because of their enthusiasm and the referrals they give us that we are able to create more green jobs in the communities we serve, provide substantial energy cost savings for consumers, and will continue to work toward creating a clean energy future to help protect the environment for our children and grandchildren."The U.S. solar market is expected to see 14% growth in 2019, with over 12 GW of new solar power added to the grid this year â€” enough to power 2.28 million average American homes. This increase in installations is attributed to strong residential solar interest and a rush to get projects in before the 30% federal investment tax credit steps down to 26% next year.The Top Solar Contractors list is developed by Solar Power World, the leading online and print resource for news and information regarding solar installation, development and technology, to recognize the work completed by solar contractors across the United States. Produced annually, the Top Solar Contractors list celebrates the achievements of U.S. solar developers, subcontractors and installers within the utility, commercial and residential markets, and ranks contractors by kilowatts installed in the previous year.ABOUT SOLAR ENERGY WORLDSolar Energy World is committed to protecting the environment and promoting clean, renewable energy solutions for homeowners that include high quality products guaranteed to operate efficiently and remain safe for the environment over their entire lifetime. Currently installing an average of 130-140 solar systems a month, Solar Energy World has become one of the most experienced and stable solar companies in the region serving homeowners in Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Washington DC, Florida and New Jersey. The company enjoys an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and has numerous positive reviews on independent review sites including Angie's List, Solar Reviews and Guild Quality. For more information visit www.solarenergyworld.com.