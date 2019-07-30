Apex Clean Energy Selects Power Factors as Its Technical Asset Management Platform



Firms Sign Multi-year Technology AgreementLARKSPUR, CA, JULY 30, 2019 -- Power Factors, LLC, a leading independent software and services provider for renewable energy, is pleased to announce that Apex Clean Energy, Inc. has selected Power Factors to provide the technical asset management platform for its renewable assets. Apex Clean Energy is deploying the Power Factors platform to manage a diverse and growing portfolio of wind and solar assets, totaling more than 1,250 MW across 13 facilities in North America.Gary Meyers, president of Power Factors, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Apex Clean Energy to the Power Factors platform. Our goal is to partner with industry leaders that are pushing technology limits to ensure we deliver the very best renewables ‘system of engagement' to drive down LCOE. As a leader in the wind and solar renewables market, Apex will drive us, and together we will make renewable energy the most affordable energy source on the planet.""We are pleased to partner with Power Factors to integrate their premiere software solutions, which will allow Apex to enhance project performance, pass efficiencies along to customers, and ultimately, accelerate the shift to clean energy," said Neil James, vice president of operations, maintenance, and monitoring for Apex.About Power Factors, LLCOur mission is to deliver software and services to make renewable energy the world's leading power generation source. Power Factors consolidates multiple operational data sources, asset hierarchies and metadata frameworks to create a single cloud-based remote asset management platform that works with today's large-scale portfolios. With embedded connections to maintenance workflows, Power Factors streamlines process, reduces costs and increases ROI of assets. Implementation and Customer Success Services ensure customers realize value from the platform quickly and for the life of the asset. Learn more at pfdrive.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.About Apex Clean EnergyApex Clean Energy develops, constructs, and operates utility-scale wind and solar power facilities across North America. Our mission-driven team of more than 200 renewable energy experts uses a data-focused approach and an unrivaled portfolio of projects to create solutions for the world's most innovative and forward-thinking customers. For more information on how Apex is leading the transition to a clean energy future, visit apexcleanenergy.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.Contact: Susan DeVico. 415 235-8758. SusanDV@aol.com