Tigo's Rapid Shutdown Solutions featured in Solar Energy International's Safety Installation Training

TigoÂ®, pioneer of the smart modular Flex MLPE platform, will feature its rapid shutdown solutions in the new online solar installation safety training by Solar Energy International (SEI), a worldwide educational nonprofit offering technical solar energy training.



More Headlines Articles

SEI is expanding its PV safety curriculum to include large photovoltaic installation sites. The curriculum will feature the most cost-effective UL-certified rapid shutdown solution from Tigo's TS4 Platform, the TS4-F (Fire Safety). The TS4-F is available as an integrated (TS4-F) or an advanced retrofit/add-on (TS4-A-F) solution for any size PV system. This solution requires the Tigo RSS Transmitter and RSS Signal Detector to verify powerline communication. For this training, SEI integrates the TS4-F into one of the main ballasted commercial, flat roof-style installations on its campus in Paonia, Colorado. Sign up for SEI's upcoming installation safety training here at SolarEnergy.org.Tigo's TS4-O (Optimization) is also featured on one of SEI's battery-based training systems which showcases one of the few solutions for rapid shutdown on battery-based PV systems. This curriculum shows students Tigo's unique optimization with battery-storage solution when there are not many options in the market for conventional battery-based PV system equipment. If module-level monitoring with rapid shutdown is required, this solution will also need Tigo's Cloud Connect Advanced Kit.Customers can also take advantage of Tigo's bi-monthly webinars via Tigo Academy's Resource Center. All webinars are live, recorded, and available for free. North American installers can fulfill NABCEP credits from the majority of Tigo's webinars and SEI's trainings."SEI continues to be a leader in PV education in the face of many changes that come with this â€˜solar coaster' industry," says Thomas Fairman, Trainer & Global Sales Engineering Manager at Tigo. "As new safety standards are adopted, new technologies are emerging with new installation practices. It's invaluable for customers to have a resource for guidance in navigating these successfully. Tigo is proud to provide flexible solutions that increase ROI while meeting the latest in safety standards."Both rapid shutdown solutions are multivendor UL-certified for NEC2017. They will be on display at Solar Power International in Salt Lake City, Utah on September 24-26, 2019 at Tigo's Booth #5347. Tigo's sales and training teams will be available to answer questions about availability and shipping. For immediate needs, contact sales@tigoenergy.com or call +1-408-402-0802.About Solar Energy InternationalSEI was founded in 1991 as a nonprofit educational organization with the mission to provide industry-leading technical training and expertise in renewable energy to empower people, communities and businesses worldwide. SEI envisions a world powered by renewable energy. Visit www.solarenergyinternational.orgAbout Tigo Energy, Inc.Tigo is a Silicon Valley company founded in 2007 by a team of experienced technologists. Combining a unique systems-level approach with expertise in semiconductors, power electronics, and solar energy, the Tigo team developed the first-generation Smart Module Optimizer technology for the solar industry. Tigo's vision is to leverage integrated and retrofitted Flex MLPE and communications technology to drive the cost of solar electricity down. By partnering with tier 1 module and inverter manufacturers in the industry, Tigo is able to focus on its key innovation with the smartest TS4 modular platform and leverage the broader ecosystem. Tigo has operations in the USA, Europe, Latin America, Japan, China, Australia, and the Middle East. Visit www.tigoenergy.com.