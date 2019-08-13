Soltec to supply and install 220 MW of SF7 Bifacial trackers in Mexico

Soltec, leading manufacturer and supplier of single-axis solar trackers, is supplying and installing its Soltec SF7 Bifacial trackers at a 220 MW project that the Enel Group's renewable company Enel Green Power is building in Tlaxcala, Mexico.



The power plant occupies 439 hectares. The installation includes 6,533 Soltec SF7 Bifacial solar trackers and 548,772 bifacial modules and will be able to generate around 600 GWh when at full capacity."With this project we continue to strengthen our position in the Mexican photovoltaic market, where we have more than 1.3 GW installed. In addition, being a plant with bifacial modules, we will produce more energy optimizing the space and decreasing the installation time", explains Sergio Prado, Head of Sales in Mexico.Soltec will be responsible for creating 200 of jobs during the installation and supply stage. Soltec and Enel Green Power are cooperating with trade unions and the local government to promote local employment.The company has also participated in an initiative to donate wood to local communities near the project. During the installation, an average of three tons of wood are generated per day, which will be delivered according to the needs of each town.SF7 BIFACIALThe SF7 Bifacial solar tracker produces energy both on its front and rear side, as it captures sunlight reflected on the ground. According to BiTEC, bifacial modules mounted in SF7 Bifacial solar trackers provide 17% more Bifacial Gain under high albedo conditions (60%), and 11% under medium albedo conditions (30%).The use of this tracker in this solar plant will help to significantly increase production and reduce, in this way, the space occupied and the investment of the project.The standard features of SF7 provide bifacial compatibility thanks to the higher mounting height, the shadow-free rear and wider aisles between the rows of trackers.SOLTECSoltec's global operations and workforce of over 1500 people blend experience of over 15 years with innovation. The company has manufacturing facilities in Argentina, Brazil, China, and Spain, as well as offices in Australia, Chile, Denmark, Egypt, India, Israel, Italy, Mexico, Peru, and the United States. With a strong commitment to renewable energy and the environment, the company is dedicated to innovation, product standardization, and customer success.