Solis Inverters Rank 3rd in Chinese Export Market

Zhejiang, China and Dublin, Ohio - August 20, 2019. Ginlong Technologies (Stock Code: 300763.SZ), a global leader in photovoltaic inverter manufacturing, now ranks third in Chinese inverter exports. According to EnergyTrend, China exported $1.3 billion in inverters during the first half of 2019, with the country's top five inverter manufacturers accounting for 36 percent of total export value.



"Despite turbulent market conditions for solar inverters since 2018, Ginlong continues to increase year-over-year sales, market share, and export volumes of our Solis string inverter portfolio," says Ginlong President Yiming Wang. "Our global expansion leverages strategic offices in the U.S., Europe, Australia, India, and Brazil to support our inverter export push going into 2020."According to customs data, half of China's inverter exports went to five countries -- the Netherlands (16% of total value), United States (15%), Vietnam (10%), India (6%), and Germany (5%). Emerging markets and thriving demand in Europe offer new growth opportunities for key Chinese manufacturers over the next few years."Our goal is to merge our global reach with a keen focus on local markets. Not only have we optimized our Solis inverters for each regional market, but we are pleased to have brought together some of solar's top inverter experts to staff our sales, service, and support operations in each local market," says Susanna Huang, General Manager of Ginlong Solis USA.Ginlong will showcase its Solis inverter solutions for residential, commercial, and utility-scale markets at Solar Power International, Sept. 23-26, at the Salt Palace Convention Center (Booth 2725) in Salt Lake City, Utah.