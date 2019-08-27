Chroma to Demo Test Systems at The Battery Show in Novi, MI

Chroma Systems Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of power conversion testing equipment and automated battery test systems, announced that it will exhibit at The Battery Show, scheduled September 10-12, 2016 at The Suburban Collection Showplace, Novi, Detroit. Test engineering representatives will be available in booth 2745 to discuss Chroma's family of battery test equipment, power conversion test instrumentation and automated test systems designed for R&D, design verification, production and incoming inspection. Chroma is known for their power conversion, electrical safety, and component testing lab equipment in power supply, battery, energy storage, electric vehicle, PV inverter, LED, medical, defense, aerospace and commercial applications.



The Battery Show Exhibition and Conference is a showcase of advanced battery technology for electric and hybrid vehicles, utility and renewable energy support, portable electronics, medical technology, military and telecommunications.In their booth Chroma will be running demos of their 17216M battery cell test system. The 17216M a standalone 16 channel version of their 17011 series high precision charge/discharge tester specifically designed for lithium-ion batteries, electrical double layer capacitors (EDLC), and lithium-ion capacitors (LIC). Suitable for product characteristics screening, cycle life testing, incoming and shipping inspection, material experiment, and balancing battery voltages, the 17216M comes as a fully integrated system. The system includes Chroma's powerful BatteryPro programmable charge/discharge test system software that allows full configuration with reporting and statistics capability. The system is expandable up to 64 channels all of which can be controlled at the same time.Showcased will be Chroma's newly released Regenerative Battery Test System. The 17040 Battery Test System is a high precision integrated solution specifically designed for battery module and pack tests. Accurate source and measurement ensure the test quality that is suitable for performing exact, reliable testing crucial for battery module / pack incoming or outgoing inspection as well as capacity, performance, production and qualification testing.Visitors to Chroma's booth will also have access to information and brochures on Chroma's entire suite of high precision, integrated battery test systems designed for all new chemistries and applications including EV batteries and energy storage systems. From R&D to battery production, Chroma provides advanced features including regenerative discharge systems that recycle energy sourced by the battery back to the channels in the system or to the grid. Systems are confi­gurable and flexible with multiple channel capabilities that can be upgraded as testing requirements change. Chroma's systems satisfy charge rate, discharge rate, state of charge (SOC), state of health (SOH), and depth of discharge (DoD) with accuracy in measuring voltage, current, temperature and power both statically and dynamically.For more information on The Battery Show and Chroma's battery test solutions, logon to https://www.chromausa.com or call us at (949) 600-6400.About Chroma Systems SolutionsChroma Systems Solutions, Inc. is a leader in providing power conversion and electrical safety testing instrumentation and systems. Chroma's programmable power supplies, electronic loads, meters, hipot testers and automated testing systems provide solutions for applications in Automotive, Battery, Mil/Aero, Solar, Medical, Consumer Devices, and Regulatory Testing. With offices and manufacturing facilities located around the globe, Chroma is dedicated to providing the highest quality equipment for compliance and R&D test engineers as well as unparalleled service and support. Chroma Systems Solutions corporate office is located in Foothill Ranch, CA. For more information, please visit http://www.chromausa.com or call us at (949) 600-6400.