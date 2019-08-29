National Solar Trade Group Adds Alabama to Growing Network of Regional Partners

WASHINGTON, D.C. and MADISON, Ala. - The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), the national trade association for the U.S. solar energy industry, announced today that the Alabama Solar Industry Association (AlaSIA) is now a SEIA state affiliate.



This partnership will help strengthen a growing solar footprint in the Southeast, building on a network of organizations that are committed to advancing solar markets around the county."A core pillar of my strategic vision is to open up new markets for our companies, and this partnership in Alabama will help us achieve that vision," said Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of the Solar Energy Industries Association. "Alabama has the potential to create a robust solar industry. Alongside AlaSIA, we hope to level the playing field for solar and give Alabama consumers and businesses access to more clean energy options."Today, Alabama is home to 283 megawatts of installed solar electric generating capacity, ranking 26th nationally."Alabama is a national leader for its solar potential, yet only 0.29% of its electricity comes from solar," said Gregory Cox, president of the Alabama Solar Industry Association. "By installing more solar and other clean energy technologies, Alabama can add more jobs and achieve lower energy prices, cleaner air and water, and a more resilient power infrastructure that protects our communities."AlaSIA works to support job creation and economic growth by expanding the Alabama solar market and strengthening the industry's capacity through advocacy, education and industry support.SEIA has developed strategic partnerships with numerous state and regional advocacy non-profits, known as SEIA Affiliates. These organizations have demonstrated the ability to engage with the local solar industry, lead effective policy and regulatory initiatives and mobilize grassroots support for SEIA's federal campaigns. We are proud to call them our partners in growing the U.S. solar industry.To see a map of the current SEIA affiliates across the country, go to www.seia.org/official-state-affiliates.###