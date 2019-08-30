Geothermal Resources Council Announces Scholarship Winners

The Geothermal Resources Council (GRC), a non-profit educational association dedicated to the promotion of geothermal energy and associated technologies around the world, is pleased to announce the recipients of seven GRC Scholarship Awards.



The selection was based upon a variety of factors, including the individual's academic record, student activities, geothermal industry experience, and career goals.The Undergraduate Award winners are Sharon Best (University of California, Riverside, USA) and Maria Alejandra Taborda (University of Medellín, Colombia).The winners of the Marcelo Lippmann Graduate Scholarship Awards are José Eduardo Granados Pastrana (National Autonomous University of Mexico); Kurt Kraal (University of Nevada, Reno, USA); Catherine Lambert (Cornell University, USA); Kevin Mendoza (University of Utah, USA) and Omar Rodríguez Villarreal (Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo Leon, Mexico & Université de Pau et des Pays de l'Adour, France).The scholarship winners will be acknowledged at the GRC Annual Meeting & Expo, to be held in Palm Springs, California, USA, from September 15-18.The GRC Annual Meeting & Expo is the industry's largest annual gathering of leading geothermal energy scientists, producers, renewable energy industry stakeholders, regulators, utilities, and key associated business leaders. The four-day event will offer technical, policy, and market conference sessions, educational seminars, tours of local geothermal and renewable energy projects, a trade show and numerous networking opportunities.For more information about the GRC Annual Meeting & Expo at the Palm Springs Convention Center, Palm Springs, California, USA, visit www.geothermal.org or call (530) 758-2360.##About the Geothermal Resources Council:The Geothermal Resources Council (GRC) will be celebrating 50 years of service to the global geothermal energy community in 2022. The GRC is dedicated to advancing geothermal development around the world through education, research, and outreach. For more information, please visit www.geothermal.org.Get your daily geothermal news at Global Geothermal News[www.geothermalresourcescouncil.blogspot.com]. Become a fan on Facebook[www.facebook.com/GeothermalResourcesCouncil]. Follow GRC on Twitter [@GRC2001 and #GRCAM2019]. Join the geothermal community on LinkedIn [https://www.linkedin.com/in/geothermalresourcescouncil/]. Check out GRC's YouTube Channel [www.youtube.com/GeothermalCouncil]. See geothermal photos on GRC's Flicker page. [www.flickr.com/photos/geothermalresourcescouncil]###