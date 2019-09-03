The Demand for Commercial Solar is Rapidly Growing in Colorado

On May 31st, 2019, Colorado Governor Jared Polis signed seven new bills that pledge Colorado to reach for a fossil-fuel-free electric grid by 2040 through the advancement of renewable energy sources. This legislation is aimed at creating local jobs that are vital to addressing the climate change concerns faced by critical Colorado businesses like agriculture and the ski industry. As these new laws go into effect more and more businesses will be switching their energy use to solar power. As the top residential solar company in Colorado, EcoMark Solar has ramped up their large scale and commercial projects to keep up with demand. To date the EcoMark Solar construction team has installed over 1800 kwhs in commercial solar projects right here in our home state of Colorado. All that Solar energy produced amounts to approximately 12,000 trees and 12 million pounds of carbon pollutants out of our air and are just the start of the local impact large scale solar projects will have on our natural resources.



With the new regulations outlined in Gov. Polis' strategy comes a large rise in the interest for commercial solar projects and EcoMark Solar has been there to meet the demand. In 2016 EcoMark Solar completed large scale solar arrays for both the Southwest Plaza and Park Meadows malls and is currently working on Gateway Apartments in Johnstown and on two separate residential developments for Lennar homes in northern Colorado. This year will see an additional 400 kilowatts completed with over two megawatts of future projects beginning in 2020 for the locally owned and operated solar company.In this new and exciting landscape for renewable energy local companies are stepping up to meet growing demands. EcoMark Solar has extensive experience in residential and commercial PV solar arrays and our technicians are recognized by the North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners as Certified Installation Professionals (NABCEP) and have OSHA and NFPA 70E certifications. They are known for their high-quality workmanship, commitment to site safety, and have been recognized for outstanding performance by Fort Collins utilities on their Bank of Colorado Loan Processing Center off Harmony Road in Fort Collins.EcoMark Solar is a Colorado-based solar panel installer, roofer and now battery supplier for the Colorado home-owner market. Their website is EcoMarkSolar.com - and their phone is 720.432.6411.