Heads from MOIT, EVN, Wind and Solar Power Companies convening in Ho Chi Minh City for 2nd Vietnam Renewables Summit

The summit spotlights on Vietnam's renewable energy goals with a key session on 'Vietnam's Renewable Power Development Plan & Supporting Mechanisms' by Mr. Nguyen Ninh Hai, Head, Renewable Energy, Electricity & Renewable Energy Authority (EREA), Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT).



MOIT also shares details on:Direct Power Purchase Agreement (DPPA) & future RE development mechanism - Electricity Regulatory Authority of Vietnam (ERAV); Grid Connection for RE & Constraints - Electricity & Renewable Energy Authority (EREA), as well as Integrated Rooftop & Co-Generation in Commercial/Industrial Facilities -- especially Energy Services Company model (ESCO), Policy & Mapping.In addition, the Macroeconomic Outlook & Growth of Vietnam's Renewable Power Sector is presented by Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV).Vietnam's solar output targets of 1 GWp by 2020 is explored in a session by Vietnam Electricity (EVN) - 'Solar Rooftop Development Plan & DSM Program'. Senior reps from Indefol Engineering Solution, Vina Capital Group and Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) share further insights on solar rooftop power development.Vietnam's successful solar projects -- particularly Hong Phong 1 Solar Project in Binh Thuan by Ha Do Group and Sao Mai Solar PV1 project in An Giang by Sao Mai Group are also analyzed. Further, Vena Energy shares its perspective on - Utility-Scale Solar Farms -- Sustaining the Heartbeat for Vietnam?Besides joining a panel discussion on 'Wind Energy Growth & Investment in Vietnam', Enterprize Energy presents on Wind Power Projects in Vietnam while Poyry Energy delivers a talk on Wind Energy Potential in Vietnam -- Onshore, Intertidal, Offshore? RWDI Anemos, event's Associate Sponsor, speaks on 'Wind Effects on Ground-Mounted PV Arrays'.Organized by Centre for Management Technology (CMT), other sessions include:• New Regulatory Developments for Vietnam Renewables - Baker & McKenzie• Recent Trends in Renewable Energy Project Financing in Vietnam - Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking• Green Bonds for Vietnam's RE Sector? - DBS• Key Considerations in M&A transactions on Vietnam Renewables - Baker & McKenzieEmail hafizah@cmtsp.com.sg | call +65 6346 9218 for more information.