rowAMPS solution eases Project Planning and Management Software

The rowAMPS solution allows companies to manage right-of-way projects and land assets in a real-time, paperless environment that enables collaboration, efficiency and reduces error. The rowAMPS solution provides detailed coverage of all right-of-way processes, such as route planning, budgeting, due diligence, negotiation, title, survey, land acquisition, environmental, payments and legal. rowAMPS also offers time-saving tools, including bulk document generation, bulk update, automatic reminders, scheduled reports, workflows, and import/export capability. rowAMPS is a secure, web-based system that can be enhanced with a GIS viewer, delivering an integrated geospatial view of your projects.



More Headlines Articles

STEPS FOR IMPLEMENTATION:1. Data MigrationData migration is the process of collecting and converting all the documents of a company ever created, on a single and easy to use platform. The offline documents are scanned by an OCR machine and saved to an easily accessible location, without causing any data loss or damage. If required the software amends and reformats the original data. If the company requires data such as images, documents, maps and records in different formats including pdf, word, excel, etc. are stored at one easily accessible location. All of this is done without hampering any progress in the clients' daily tasks. The information required can be accessed online through a web platform or offline through a mobile platform. geoAMPS has also collaborated with other systems on request like Oracle, SAP, Microsoft AX.2. InstallationIt takes a few weeks to set up and deploy the entire system while also updating all the ongoing project phases. Installation begins on the initiation stage of the project. The geoAMPS representatives' meet with the client personnel to review the project scope and for the high-level training with the client's Core Team. One of the geoAMPS' Project Managers works to establish a project timeline and schedule weekly status meetings. After this kickoff meeting, a few employees test the user-friendliness of the software and acquaint themselves with it. They check if it can be more attunable and if so, the necessary changes are made by the Product development team. It is an ongoing commitment on the behalf of geoAMPS. For the fact, each client is assigned a Business Analyst to determine their requirements. Product updates are developed and implemented in two-week cycles, adopting principles from Agile and Six-Sigma. geoAMPS makes product updates based on suggestions from customers and new industry developments. The next thing done is the Base Install Deployment. Either geoAMPS or an in house IT Department along with managers and associates ( with the help of geoAMPS) hosts a solution on the server. Furthermore, the selected team works to configure a dedicated instance for an intricate solution. User Acceptance Testing is then completed and feedbacks help more issues to be re-examined and rectified. Once the client is satisfied, the client-specific instance is deployed into production.3. Product SupportgeoAMPS does not believe that their task is completed on installation, they believe in providing support to the client as and when required according to their demand. Once the installation is done, they ensure a smooth transition from the client's old system to the new rowAMPS system. The geoAMPS solution is extremely user-friendly and requires minimum training of one to two days. For Administrators and Power Users the maximum training period lasts for three to five days. They are available at their client's service at any time of the day, 365 days a year. Each client is assigned a Product Support Specialist to serve as a single point of contact after system deployment. Product Support Specialists are available by phone, email and online chat within the geoAMPS system to abet clients, and all the concerned issues and requests are logged and tracked through an internal ticketing system.