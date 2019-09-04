Solar FlexRack to Exhibit at Solar Power International 2019

Solar FlexRack™, a division of Northern States Metals and an innovative leader in photovoltaic mounting and solar tracker solutions, announced it would be exhibiting at Solar Power International (SPI) in booth #425. The show is the largest solar show in North American and is being held at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on September 23-26th, 2019.



Attendees at SPI can see the TDP Solar Tracker Series and meet with the Solar FlexRack team. The company delivers the most reliable solar trackers, racking products and project services in the industry. With a scalable business model, low error rate, excellent solar racking products and world-class engineering team - Solar FlexRack continues to be a trusted partner for developers, EPCs and solar installers. Schedule some time to meet with Solar FlexRack at SPI ."Solar FlexRack has made some strategic moves to improve their supply chain and internal operations," said Steve Daniel, Executive Vice President of Solar FlexRack. "This has enabled the company to improve their pricing model and that has elevated us to a very competitive position."Find out how Solar FlexRack is maximizing customer experience while reducing costs. Download Competitive in All the Right Ways to learn more from their website.As the anchor of North America Smart Energy Week, SPI will connect attendees to the largest gathering of North American solar industry professionals and vendors. The conference will present the latest insights impacting business and showcase the newest products and services in the industry. SPI provides access to an attendee-base that represents over 24 segments of the industry, including installers, contractors, major utility companies, and professionals from the energy storage, smart energy, and hydrogen markets.About Solar FlexRackSolar FlexRack, a division of Northern States Metals, is an integrated solar company that offers custom-designed, fixed tilt ground mount and single-axis solar tracking systems in the commercial and utility-scale solar mounting industries. Solar FlexRack also offers full turnkey packages, including engineering, geotechnical, pullout testing, field, layout, and installation services to address the actual site conditions of an installation and provide full scope of services from design to delivery and installation. Solar FlexRack has completed over 2 GW of solar racking installations in 40 states across America and five countries globally. For more information, go to www.solarflexrack.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.