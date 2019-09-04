SolarEdge at Solar Power International 2019

SolarEdge will unveil at its booth (#1601) its extended smart solar energy offerings with additions to both its residential and commercial solutions. Some of the new products that SolarEdge will be previewing include:



• SolarEdge Batteries: SolarEdge commercial and residential Li-Ion, high-voltage NMC batteries that will provide a comprehensive storage solution that fully synchronizes PV, battery, and site-level energy management through value stacking.• Smart Energy Solutions: A suite of smart energy solutions including smart energy hot water, smart switches and sockets, and EV charging all controlled by a new homeowner energy management app.SolarEdge will also exhibit a blue gallery where attendees will have the opportunity to step into an augmented reality of smart solar energy and experience a '24-hour solar story' in just a few minutes.SolarEdge will present a variety of new innovative solutions, offer demos of its Designer tool, and display its grid services. Training sessions will also be offered in the both on the topics of:• SolarEdge Home Backup Solutions• Run Your Car on Sunshine with SolarEdge EV Charging Inverter• Higher Lifetime Revenue with SolarEdge Commercial Systems• How to Design with SolarEdge's Online Designer• New in Communications: Cellular Energy Meter, Wireless Gateway, and MoreIn addition, SolarEdge's Lior Handelsman and Peter Mathews will be participating in PV Magazine's Future PV Roundtable on September 25th, 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM. Taking place in meeting room 155C at the Salt Palace Convention Center, the roundtable will focus on the ability of inverters to supply essential reliability services for the grid.