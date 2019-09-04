SolarEdge at Solar Power International 2019

SolarEdge will unveil at its booth (#1601) its extended smart solar energy offerings with additions to both its residential and commercial solutions

09/04/19, 02:11 PM | Solar & Wind, Energy Storage & Grids | SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge will unveil at its booth (#1601) its extended smart solar energy offerings with additions to both its residential and commercial solutions. Some of the new products that SolarEdge will be previewing include:

• SolarEdge Batteries: SolarEdge commercial and residential Li-Ion, high-voltage NMC batteries that will provide a comprehensive storage solution that fully synchronizes PV, battery, and site-level energy management through value stacking.
• Smart Energy Solutions: A suite of smart energy solutions including smart energy hot water, smart switches and sockets, and EV charging all controlled by a new homeowner energy management app.
SolarEdge will also exhibit a blue gallery where attendees will have the opportunity to step into an augmented reality of smart solar energy and experience a '24-hour solar story' in just a few minutes.
SolarEdge will present a variety of new innovative solutions, offer demos of its Designer tool, and display its grid services. Training sessions will also be offered in the both on the topics of:
• SolarEdge Home Backup Solutions
• Run Your Car on Sunshine with SolarEdge EV Charging Inverter
• Higher Lifetime Revenue with SolarEdge Commercial Systems
• How to Design with SolarEdge's Online Designer
• New in Communications: Cellular Energy Meter, Wireless Gateway, and More

In addition, SolarEdge's Lior Handelsman and Peter Mathews will be participating in PV Magazine's Future PV Roundtable on September 25th, 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM. Taking place in meeting room 155C at the Salt Palace Convention Center, the roundtable will focus on the ability of inverters to supply essential reliability services for the grid.

