SEIA Calls for the Expansion of Influential Massachusetts Solar Program

BOSTON, Mass. - Today the Solar Energy Industries Association welcomed the release of proposed changes to the Solar Massachusetts Renewable Target (SMART) program, an initiative that supports cost-effective distributed solar deployment in Massachusetts. Only one year into the program, Massachusetts is more than halfway toward the 1.6 gigawatt program limit, prompting a review and new program proposal from the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources (DOER).



More Headlines Articles

Following is a statement from David Gahl, senior director of state affairs, northeast at the Solar Energy Industries Association, calling on DOER and the Baker Administration to expand the SMART program:"DOER's proposal reflects a thoughtful review of the most pressing challenges and questions that have emerged during the initial phase of the SMART program. Among the changes, DOER is addressing implementation difficulties and is encouraging energy storage use and solar systems serving businesses and on-site energy needs. While we are pleased to see this progress, significant concerns remain. Most importantly, the 800 megawatt expansion is insufficient—it will not meet near-term customer demand, provide certainty to solar firms, or achieve the Commonwealth's clean energy goals."In addition, the proposed changes include penalty increases for most ground-mounted projects, calling into question the viability of future community solar projects. SEIA looks forward to working with Massachusetts regulators and the Baker Administration to ensure the long-term success of the solar industry across all market segments."###About SEIA®:Celebrating its 45th anniversary in 2019, the Solar Energy Industries Association® is the national trade association of the U.S. solar energy industry, which now employs more than 242,000 Americans. Through advocacy and education, SEIA® is building a strong solar industry to power America. SEIA works with its 1,000 member companies to build jobs and diversity, champion the use of cost-competitive solar in America, remove market barriers and educate the public on the benefits of solar energy. Visit SEIA online at www.seia.org.