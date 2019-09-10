Dow showcases new materials at The Battery Show North America 2019

NOVI, Mich. - Sept. 10, 2019 - Dow Performance Silicones, a global leader in silicones, silicon-based technology and innovation is showcasing at The Battery Show North America 2019 (booth #811) new materials and capabilities for electric vehicle (EV) and battery pack designers to help manage thermal, adhesion, sealing and throughput challenges. Specifically, Dow is featuring at its booth its newest adhesion and conductive materials innovations: DOWSIL™ EA-4700 CV Adhesive and DOWSIL™ EC-6601 Electrically Conductive Adhesive. Other industry-leading Dow technologies are also on display.



More Headlines Articles

"Dow's broad and deep technical capabilities, and our global insights into evolving design requirements and battery industry needs, allow us to offer a robust pipeline of fresh, high-performance material solutions," said Bruce Hilman, Dow global segment leader for Transportation Electronics. "Through close collaboration with our customers, we are developing advanced new silicone technologies that address broadly relevant manufacturing objectives, such as room-temperature-cure adhesives that reduce both cycle times and the environmental impact of energy-intensive oven curing."Latest Silicone Solutions on DisplayDOWSIL™ EA-4700 CV Adhesive for transportation supports faster curing for increased throughput and bonds at room temperature to traditional metals and plastics used in electronics assembly. The material provides the durable adhesion and environmental sealing to substrates used in automotive electronic modules, including aluminum, polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) and polyphenylene sulfate (PPS).DOWSIL™ EC-6601 Electrically Conductive Adhesive improves shielding effectiveness and stability in high mechanical stress environments with improved flexibility. Its unique chemistry enables engineers to use it as either a formed-in-place gasket (FIPG) or cure-in-place gasket (CIPG).Dow's exhibit at The Battery Show North America also includes an Interactive Vehicle App, a digital tool highlighting where Dow materials solutions can address specific application challenges.Dow's broad portfolio of thermal management materials are also on display; these products help battery pack engineers and designers to balance difficult thermal materials selection tradeoffs. The company is also featuring a battery module mockup that shows liquid-dispensed silicone encapsulants, gels and foams, which, with low viscosities, are ideal for filling in and around geometrically complex battery module components to reduce the impact of stress and shock and to slow the propagation of a thermal event between individual cells.About Dow Performance SiliconesDow Performance Silicones delivers a portfolio of performance-enhancing solutions to serve the diverse needs of customers and industries around the world. The business uses innovative silicon-based technology to provide solutions and ingredients to customers in commercial construction and high-performance building, consumer goods, silicone elastomers, and pressure sensitive industries. As a global leader in innovation and silicone technology, we are committed to bringing new and proven solutions to the market that do more for our customers and continue to improve the lives of consumers worldwide. Visit consumer.dow.com to learn more.About DowDow (NYSE: DOW) combines one of the broadest technology sets in the industry with asset integration, focused innovation and global scale to achieve profitable growth and become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company. Dow's portfolio of performance materials, industrial intermediates and plastics businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated science-based products and solutions for our customers in high-growth segments, such as packaging, infrastructure and consumer care. Dow operates 113 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 37,000 people. Dow delivered pro forma sales of approximately $50 billion in 2018. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.###For further information, please contact:Jo DuranAH&M Marketing Communications+413.448.2260, Ext. 200jduran@ahminc.comIsabelle VanderstichelenDow Performance Silicones+32.64.889.350isabelle.vanderstichelen@dow.com