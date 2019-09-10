ROTH Capital Partners to Host 7th Annual Solar & Storage Symposium at Solar Power International (SPI 19)

ROTH Capital Partners (ROTH), www.roth.com, a full service investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors, today announced that it will host its 7th Annual Solar & Storage Symposium in Salt Lake City, Utah in conjunction with the Solar Power International Conference and Expo (SPI 19), the largest annual solar conference/expo in the U.S.



Co-located with SPI 19, our symposium will provide an opportunity for solar power industry executives and institutional investors to meet and exchange ideas about trends and issues in solar and storage. Our event will be hosted by Philip Shen, Managing Director, Senior Research Analyst, Cleantech, and Jesse Pichel, Managing Director, Investment Banking, and will include (1) 1x1/small group meetings with ~20 companies; (2) a booth tour, which includes meetings with a variety of distributors, developers, companies, and experts; (3) a keynote luncheon presentation by John Marciano, Partner and Co-Head, Global Project Finance at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP, who will provide the latest on tax equity, potential for an ITC extension, trade, and solar; and (4) a "must attend" Oktoberfest industry networking reception.According to Mr. Pichel, "All systems are a go for melt-up conditions. Over the past year plus, China demand destruction and the resulting collapse of panel prices has spurred demand. Solar is now widely competitive with coal without subsidy around the world, and policy support continues to be constructive. In the U.S., demand pull in ahead of the ITC phase out may supersize growth through 2023."Mr. Shen stated, "As more and more demand globally becomes unsubsidized, we will look for revenue visibility to increase. This, in our view, will lead to higher earnings quality. As earnings quality improves, we expect multiples to expand. We have been writing about this since Q1 of this year. We believe we are in the early innings of an upside secular theme for the next three to five years. We may still see mini cycles and downturns, but look for the long term trends to be up. Our Solar & Storage Symposium will provide investors the opportunity to test our industry thesis and other hypotheses since much of the solar ecosystem will be available at our event. Key topics to explore include: (1) The global supply/demand balance with a focus on China's 2020 outlook, the U.S., and growth of new unsubsidized markets; (2) U.S. resi solar trends and challenges; (3) Capacity utilization and pricing throughout the value chain; and (4) Trends and challenges for inverters domestically and internationally."Our event is designed to allow participants to efficiently meet companies throughout the entire solar value chain—polysilicon, wafer, cell, module, inverter, downstream developers, U.S. resi, as well as private companies and industry experts—in one of the most important solar markets in the world."This event represents an example of ROTH's consistent leadership in supporting both public and private solar and storage companies from capital transactions and advisory services as well as equity research," said Byron Roth, CEO of ROTH. "We are excited to once again support SEIA and co-host this event at SPI."Since 2012, ROTH has been involved in approximately 100 transactions for its Cleantech & Industrial Growth clients, with total transaction value over $4 billion. (Source: ROTH Capital Partners | 09/3/2019)ROTH is a founding member of Sustain SoCal (formerly CleanTech OC), a trade association with its roots in cleantech economic growth that accelerates sustainability in Southern California through innovation, collaboration and education, as well as a member of Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).ROTH is also hosting an evening Oktoberfest networking event for registered guests and attendees.The event is for institutional clients of ROTH and is by invitation only. Clients interested in attending should contact their ROTH sales representative at (949) 720-5700 or e-mail: registration@roth.com.Members of the media who would like to attend should contact Isabel Pain at 949-720-7117 or imattson-pain@roth.com. To learn more or register see www.roth.com/solar.For details about SPI, please visit the event web site at - http://www.solarpowerinternational.com/AGENDATuesday | September 24, 20198:00am - 9:00amRegistration & Morning Coffee8:45am - 9:00amIntroduction from ROTH Senior Research Analyst9:00am - 4:45pm1-on-1 / Small Group Meetings (45-minutes each)12:00pm - 1:00pmKeynote Luncheon with John Marciano, Partner, Co-Head, Global Project Finance of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP6:00pm - 9:00pmOktoberfest Networking Reception (separate RSVP required)Wednesday | September 25, 20199:00am - 5:00pmBooth Tour at SPI (Separate SPI registration required to participate)VENUESSolar Power InternationalSalt Palace Convention Center100 S W TempleSalt Lake City, UT 841017th Annual ROTH Solar & Storage Symposium at SPIRadisson Hotel Salt Lake City Downtown215 W S TempleSalt Lake City, UT 84101Oktoberfest Networking ReceptionThe Tasting Room357 W 200 SSalt Lake City, UT 84101Participating Companies at the time of this release include:Company NameTickerAmeresco, Inc.AMRCCanadian Solar Inc.CSIQDaqo New Energy Corp.DQEnphase Energy, Inc.ENPHFirst Solar, Inc.FSLRGameChange Solar LPPRIVATEHannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc.HASIJinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.JKSLongi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd.,SSE:601012SINOEV Technologies, Inc.PRIVATESolarEdge Technologies, Inc.SEDGSunMan EnergyPRIVATESunnova Energy International Inc.NOVASunPower CorporationSPWRSunrun Inc.RUNVivint Solar, Inc.VSLR(As of 09/05/2019- subject to change)Business Wire is our event sponsor.About Roth Capital Partners, LLC:ROTH Capital Partners, LLC (ROTH), is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, ROTH provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access.Headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif., ROTH is privately-held and owned by its employees, and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com.