sonnen and PanTech Design, Partner to Launch the Next Generation of Energy Automation

Sonnen, Inc. and PanTech Design are pleased to announce the next generation of energy automation with Adapt Energy and the sonnen ecoLinx intelligent energy management system. Originally launched at CEDIA Expo and Solar Power International in 2018, Adapt Energy was the first software platform to expand energy management into the home automation market by enabling ecoLinx integration with Crestron® and Control4® systems. This year, sonnen and PanTech Design return to both trade shows with significant additions in software and hardware functionality, which will provide homeowners with greater flexibility and control of their energy usage.



More Headlines Articles

From the beginning, Adapt Energy and sonnen ecoLinx provided innovative features including severe weather tracking and response, configurable backup power reserve, and intelligent load management. At CEDIA and SPI 2019, PanTech Design is unveiling the Adapt Energy Panel, an industrial-grade hardware solution that provides direct circuit breaker control. This gives the Adapt Energy and ecoLinx duo greater load management capabilities to power down loads during peak demand times and ahead of a power outage which enables the ecoLinx backup reserve to charge faster.Another addition to the ecosystem is native integration with Curb® energy monitoring. Curb® brings real-time data on energy use at an individual circuit level directly in the Adapt Energy app. Further historical detail can be accessed in the Curb app. Homeowners will be able to leverage this rich data to make informed decisions about energy consumption and effective use of stored backup power during power outages.PanTech Design and sonnen will also be showcasing new scheduling functionality and native Nest® and Ecobee® setpoint control. These features enable homeowners to manage daily energy consumption by adjusting temperature to pre-cool the home and power down devices during peak demand times to reduce grid strain and enhance ecoLinx's time-of-use functionality.Blake Richetta, Chairman and CEO of sonnen, Inc. commented, "At sonnen, energy automation and ecoLinx are the future of smart homes and a smarter, safer and more dynamic energy infrastructure for homeowners, builders, developers, and the energy industry. With Adapt Energy we are able to control energy down to the individual breaker level, enabling greater energy control, better management of energy supply and demand and ultimately leading to a cleaner, healthier, and smarter energy future for us all."Troy Morgan, CEO of PanTech Design added, "Adapt Energy and ecoLinx, together, maximize solar, battery storage, and overall energy use in a home. They are the intelligence behind energy automation. And without the intelligence to know what to shut down and when, to move the needle in the right direction, you're not going to see the full potential of what energy automation can do."Sonnen, along with PanTech Design, will be showcasing a live demonstration of Energy Automation at the CEDIA Expo in Denver, CO, September 12-14 (Booth #3547) and Solar Power International in Salt Lake City, UT, September 23-26 (Booth #2909).About PanTech DesignPanTech Design is a veteran software development firm specializing in residential automation systems and are the creators of Adapt for Crestron® and Adapt Energy.About sonnenThe sonnen Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers of smart energy storage systems and a pioneer of clean, decentralized and networked energy system technologies. As one of the fastest growing tech companies in Europe, sonnen has received numerous internationally recognized awards. With its virtual battery, which consists of digitally networked home storage systems, sonnen offers new and highly innovative energy services for network operators and customers. sonnen's products are available in many countries and has offices located in Germany, Italy, Australia, the UK and the USA. Since March 2019 sonnen is a wholly owned subsidiary of Shell within its New Energies division.