QuickBOLT is hiring Salespeople on the East Coast and the Midwest

With the introduction of a new and improved QuickBOLT product at SPI 2019, the company is looking to expand its presence in both the East Coast and Midwest.



Over 800,000 QuickBOLTs have been sold in the US already since 2012. The team at QuickBOLT is primed to get over the 1 million mount mark next year with the growth of solar in states such as New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Illinois. Interviews for full time Outside Salespeople are currently taking place remotely with QuickBOLT's California Headquarters.Those interested should send an email to gwiener@quickscrews.com with their resume. For more information on Careers at QuickBOLT, go to https://quickbolt.com/careers. If you are attending SPI, stop by booth 4232 to meet us in person. QuickBOLT is a Division of Quickscrews International Corp.