Stäubli at SPI 2019
Stäubli’s solar industry connector solutions will be on display at Booth 2027.
We will be promoting our Original MC4 Connectors, inline-fuse, rapid shutdown system, cable assemblies, as well as other high current/voltage - low resistance connectors used by professionals in the solar industry. This will be a great venue to showcase our brand as the original, highest quality, most bankable solution provider.
Stäubli will also participate in the Quality Round table of the pv magazine at the SPI show.
We look forward to seeing you in Salt Lake City!
