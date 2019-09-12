Tigo Leads Solar Optimization Workshop at Solar Asset Management Event in Mexico City

Los Gatos, CA, September 12, 2019 - Tigo®, pioneer of the smart modular Flex MLPE platform, will lead a "Solar Safety & Optimization" presentation hosted by Sales Engineer Omar Rodriguez at Solarplaza's annual Solar Asset Management event on October 8-9, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. All PV installers, designers, financiers, and manufacturers are welcome to register.



Tigo's workshop will highlight the LATAM solar market needs and challenges and how Tigo's solutions can support the local market maturation securely, safely, and effectively. Rodriguez will lead discussions around how to achieve optimum operations with the benefits of module-level monitoring and rapid shutdown solutions. The role of training, certification, standards, and best practices will also be addressed from the perspective of Tigo as a global module-level power electronics (MLPE) company. Rodriguez will also give a hands-on demonstration of Tigo's Flex MLPE and TS4 Platform with the use of the module-level monitoring SMART Website and App.The Solar Asset Management event will mark the 2nd installment of the global conference series focused on providing in-depth insights into technical and financial aspects of the operational life of solar PV plants and portfolios. The event is dedicated to ensuring optimal operations of PV assets to the LATAM solar market. More than 200 attendees are expected to represent the entire value chain - from investor to asset manager to service provider - as well as 40 leading experts sharing vision, expertise, and experience. Over the course of two days, attendees will enjoy an immersive event experience, receiving updates on best practices and industry trends, while providing delegates with excellent networking and matchmaking opportunities."The opportunity to interact in a workshop-setting with our customers and partners is very beneficial not only to lead discussions in trends we experience as MLPE providers but also to gain feedback about operational aspects we as manufacturers might not hear about directly," says Rodriguez. "I look forward to leading a very productive workshop and fortifying Tigo as a major LATAM player for reliable solar optimization and safety."Tigo is currently taking orders for products throughout LATAM - for price and delivery, contact one of Tigo's distributor. To learn more about Tigo's Flex MLPE and TS4 Platform, message contact.latinamerica@tigoenergy.com or visit www.tigoenergy.com.###About Tigo Energy, Inc.Tigo is a Silicon Valley company founded in 2007 by a team of experienced technologists. Combining a unique systems-level approach with expertise in semiconductors, power electronics, and solar energy, the Tigo team developed the first-generation Smart Module Optimizer technology for the solar industry. Tigo's vision is to leverage integrated and retrofitted Flex MLPE and communications technology to drive the cost of solar electricity down. By partnering with tier 1 module and inverter manufacturers in the industry, Tigo is able to focus on its key innovation with the smartest TS4 modular platform and leverage the broader ecosystem. Tigo has operations in the USA, Europe, Latin America, Japan, China, Australia, and the Middle East. Visit www.tigoenergy.com.