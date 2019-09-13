EU PVSEC: Photovoltaic Solar Energy will open a new world for mobility fuelling zero emissions cars.

Marseille, 13 September 2019 - The 36th European PV Solar Energy Conference and Exhibition (EU PVSEC) closed its doors today in Marseille, France, after five days of Conference and four days of Exhibition. The EU PVSEC 2019 was chaired by Florence Lambert, Director of CEA Liten, France. During the Conference the worldwide community of photovoltaics (PV) ranging from policy to research and technology, met to focus on the contribution of PV in solving the challenges posed by climate change.



It has been concluded that PV will be the leading renewable source to enable the clean energy transition. In particular, PV will fuel electric vehicles for truly zero emission transport.In her farewell, Florence Lambert underlined that PV is set to write the next chapter of PV, meaning that this renewable energy technology is ready to resolve the pressing problems of climate change. It is now the number one policy option to accelerate a massive shift to a zero-emission energy system. Europe has the challenge to play a leading role once again, and many opportunities have been discussed and presented during this dynamic week.The Closing ceremony featured a summary of the most significant achievements of a very innovative community of scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs and enterprises, followed by awards for the best student works and poster presentations, and Florence Lambert in her final words announced the venue of the 37th EU PVSEC which will be in Lisbon, Portugal.EU PVSEC in numbers:At EU PVSEC this year 2000 delegates from 70 countries were present to listen to 884 presentations in the Scientific Programme as well as more than 120 additional presentations in 12 parallel events. International exhibitors from research, laboratory equipment and special materials were attracting project managers and developers.Robert Kenny, Technical Chair from the European Commission's Joint Research Centre: "the PV community continues to astound us each year with new improvements in technology, lower costs, and installations of multi-MW PV plants worldwide."The next EU PVSEC - 37th European PV Solar Energy Conference and Exhibition - will take place in 2020 from 07 to 11 September in Lisbon, Portugal.Background EU PVSECSince 1977, the European Photovoltaic Solar Energy Conference and Exhibition (EU PVSEC) has combined a renowned international scientific Conference with a leading PV Exhibition. During five Conference and four Exhibition days, international products and technical innovations from all areas of photovoltaics are on show.The EU PVSEC is supported by the European Commission.