Heilind Electronics Adds TE Connectivity’s SOLARLOK 2.0 Connector to Its Solar Solutions Portfolio

TE Connectivity's SOLARLOK 2.0 is a toolless field-installable product that uses Insulation Displacement Contact (IDC) technology to create a connection between panels and cables without the need for any specialized tooling. The connectors incorporate a closed-spring-cage to ensure constant termination force. Cables do not have to be stripped prior to making a connection, making installation 80 percent faster than with standard photovoltaic (PV) DC connectors that contain multiple components and crimp contacts. Because no custom tools are needed, installation is quick and easy, and total system costs are significantly lower.SOLARLOK 2.0 connectors are available in both male and female versions and are gel-filled, which is a unique feature in the solar market to ensure IPX8 water ingress protection. These connectors are ideal for PV installers, PV systems and inverters.To learn more about SOLARLOK 2.0 Connectors and our full portfolio of TE Connectivity solar solutions, please stop by booth 4345 at Solar Power International, September 24 -26, 2019.Visit Heilind's website for more information about TE Connectivity's SOLARLOK 2.0 connectors.About Heilind ElectronicsHeilind Electronics, Inc. (http://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong and China. Follow Heilind on Facebook at facebook.com/Heilind and on Twitter at twitter.com/Heilind.About TE ConnectivityTE Connectivity Ltd. (http://www.te.com) is a $14 billion global technology and manufacturing leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive and connected future. For more than 75 years, TE's connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, have enabled advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications and the home. With 80,000 employees, including more than 8,000 engineers working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS.