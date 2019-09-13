Rotos 360 Completes Offshore Wind Turbine Blade Repair at Westermost Rough Windfarm

For nearly a decade, Rotos 360 has developed its position as a global market leader in turn-key solutions for onshore and offshore wind turbine blade inspection, preventive maintenance and repair technology. Part of James Fisher and Sons plc, the company has recently completed a successful offshore internal blade repair campaign alongside partners, SGRE, at Westermost Rough Windfarm.



More Headlines Articles

As part of the six-month project, completed on time and within budget, Rotos 360 provided the wind farm with a full turnkey solution, which included Labour and vessel supply and full inspection and repairs as well as a follow up analysis.John Dykes, Senior Project Manager at SGRE, said: Rotos360's professionalism was evident right the way through the project, from the conception and planning of the works, through the project execution and into the reporting and documentation. Their commitment to safety and quality was exemplary and was a key factor in the project reaching a successful outcome.Westermost Rough Wind Farm is an offshore wind farm approximately 10 kilometres North East of Withernsea, off the Holderness coast in the North Sea. It has 35 wind turbines and covers an area of approximately 35sq km.Rotos 360 carried out 38 internal blade repairs. The project was led by Rotos 360's Project Manager Simon Wood and a SGRE Technical Project Manager with the repair works completed by the Rotos specialist complex blade teams.John Galliford, operations director at Rotos 360, said:"We would like to thank SGRE and the Orsted site team for its support over the last six months in delivering a safe project, on time and within budget. This project has further complemented our 100% safety track record with zero lost time incidents."Since 2013 we have grown consistently through our innovative, forward-thinking solutions to complex blade repairs, a multi-skilled workforce and trusted reputation"Rotos 360 is part of James Fisher and Sons plc, a leading provider of specialist services to the marine, oil and gas and other high assurance industries worldwide.Rotos 360Rotos 360 is a specialist in wind turbine operations and maintenance in onshore and offshore environments.Rotos 360 uses the latest innovations available to the industry incorporating platform deployment, composite technology and marine solutions.The company has the expertise to identify and repair damage, excessive wear and other potential issues that can affect wind turbine blades. By utilising advanced aerospace-grade composite repair technology, Rotos 360 can ensure maximum restoration, even in inclement weather conditions. For more information visit: www.rotos360.co.ukJames Fisher and Sons plc is a leading provider of specialised services to the marine, oil and gas and other high assurance industries worldwide. As an innovative and fast-growing organisation, our highly skilled team and over 170 year heritage enables us to deliver solutions to the most demanding operational and technical challenges faced by our customers. By leveraging our global reach, deep operational understanding, breadth of capability and the enthusiasm and commitment of our staff, James Fisher has become a trusted partner of major corporations, government agencies and other valued customers around the world. For more information visit www.james-fisher.com