DTE to request proposals for new solar and wind resources

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) today announced it is issuing Requests for Proposals (RFP) for additional solar and wind projects in Michigan. DTE will use these resources to help achieve compliance with Michigan's Renewable Portfolio Standard, source its voluntary renewable energy programs and deliver on its commitment to reduce carbon emissions by at least 80% by 2040.



Through the RFP, the company is seeking solar projects ranging from 25 MW - 200 MW and wind projects ranging from 100 MW - 200 MW. The company will consider projects reaching commercial operation between 2021 - 2023, during which time DTE has proposed adding up to 775 MW of renewable energy assets to its portfolio.Interested bidders must register their company information on the PowerAdvocate website. Once registered, bidders should enter Event #96722 to view the solar RFP and Event #96689 for the wind RFP. DTE will invite registered bidders to participate by granting access to the full RFP via PowerAdvocate.DTE is Michigan's largest producer of renewable energy, with 1,200 MW from the 14 wind farms and 31 solar parks in its portfolio. Since 2009, DTE has driven investment of $2.8 billion in renewable energy. Over the next five years, the company will invest an additional $2 billion in renewable energy assets and more than double its renewable energy, generating enough clean energy to power more than 800,000 homes.About DTE EnergyDTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.2 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects, renewable natural gas, natural gas pipelines, gathering and storage, and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80 percent by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com