First Wind Farm Bid by Artificial Intelligence in Australia

Tilt Renewables' 100 MW Snowtown 1 Wind Farm was enabled with AI software in July and self-executed a "precision trading" strategy that has already clearly increased total revenue fromthe wind farm by precisely bidding its way through a wave of extreme volatility and negativeprices in South Australia."We couldn't be more excited with the bidding system's performance at Snowtown right out ofthe gate," said Deion Campbell, Chief Executive of Tilt Renewables. "AI software gives us anedge to manage risk and improve margins in energy markets that are becoming morechallenging with high penetrations of renewable generation. Being an early adopter ofinnovation like this demonstrates Tilt Renewables' leading approach to renewable assetmanagement and we look forward to applying this technology to other assets shortly."The AI software used by Tilt Renewables' wind farm was developed by AMS, a San Francisco-based start-up founded by veterans of California's clean energy industry. AMS's chiefexecutive officer, Susan Kennedy, started the company with the backing of A-List investors,including former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, whose groundbreakingpolicies to reduce carbon emissions sparked billions of dollars of investment in solar, wind,battery storage and other clean energy technologies. AMS's optimized bidding software istechnology agnostic, and substantially increases the revenues of storage, wind, solar andother generation assets in wholesale electricity markets."This time, artificial intelligence is being used to save the planet," Schwarzenegger said. "Ifwe're going to address climate change, we need to build renewable energy on a massive scale.Electric grids around the world can't handle renewable energy on a massive scale without AI.""Every region of the globe is experiencing the challenges of integrating solar, wind, andelectric vehicles into electric grids that were designed for coal and gas," Kennedy said. "Asrenewable penetration grows, market volatility will increase. Assets need to be smart, fastand able to accurately predict the forces impacting the electric grid."Kennedy founded AMS in 2014 bringing together energy market experts to develop asoftware platform that can help California cost effectively integrate the huge amounts ofsolar, wind, and distributed generation installed as a result of California's aggressive cleanenergy policies over the last decade. AMS' first projects using battery storage include agroundbreaking fleet of Hybrid-Electric Buildings that delivered more than 2,000 MWh offlexible capacity for one of California's largest utilities as part of a 70 MW/360 MWh "virtualpower plant". In 2018, AMS expanded to Australia where high penetrations of solar and windhave stressed the electric grid, causing wild swings in wholesale energy prices. In an effort totame prices and smooth energy supplies, Australia began installing large-scale batteries,including the largest battery in the world, the 100 MW Hornsdale Power Reserve in SouthAustralia.Over the last year, AMS has built a contracted pipeline of more than 2,000 MW of solar, wind,pumped hydro and battery storage assets in the US and Australia.The Snowtown Wind Farm sits on the Barunga and Hummocks Ranges, 170km north ofAdelaide, in South Australia. Stage 1 has been generating electricity since 2008.###MEDIA CONTACTS:ANDREW KELLEYCOUNTRY DIRECTOR, AMS AUSTRALIAM | +61 439 503 581akelley@advmicrogrid.comMANAL YAMOUTSVP EXTERNAL AFFAIRS, AMSM | +1 439 503 581myamout@advmicrogrid.comAbout AMS:AMS is leading the clean energy revolution with the most advanced transactive energyplatform in the world. AMS' SigmaOneä A.I. optimization software uses deep learning algorithms to enable strategic optimized trading of complex energy assets in competitive power markets. AMS' uniquely powerful team includes energy market experts, data scientists and technology developers that have designed, built, operated and financed some of the most complex energy assets in the world.About Tilt Renewables:Tilt Renewables' vision is to be a leading developer and owner of renewable energy generation in Australia and New Zealand. It owns and operates eight wind farms in Australia and New Zealand with an installed capacity of 636 MW and an additional 336 MW under construction. TiltRenewables also has a significant pipeline of over 3,000 MW of wind, solar and storage projects in Australia and New Zealand of which over 2,500 MW have secured the required planning approvals. To learn more about the Snowtown Wind Farm, please visit: https://www.tiltrenewables.com/assets-andprojects/Snowtown-Wind-Farm-Stage1/