Nation-Leading Solar Industry Professional Services Firm Welcomes Visitors to Salt Lake City

Among the 700+ exhibitors at Solar Power International 2019 at Salt Lake City's Salt Palace Convention Center, September 23-26, will be Utah's own Vector Structural Engineers. Headquartered in Draper, about 20 miles from downtown Salt Lake City, Vector, licensed in all 50 states and Canada, is a leading supplier of structural engineering services in every one of its areas of specialization.



Conspicuous among these is solar. Propelled by rocketing demand for its expertise and effectiveness from solar installers across the country, Vector has reviewed over 90,000 solar projects alone, and has emerged as one of the nation's fastest-growing residential and commercial solar engineering firms.The groundwork for Vector's solar success was laid long before the solar boom took off. Some fifteen years ago, in order to better serve the tight-deadline needs of its clients in the telecommunications industry, the company's management and engineering staff developed a highly interactive online project management system that enables both tight quality control and rapid (48-hour or less) turnaround.Then, in 2015, Vector opened its solar division to the world. "We had been serving Utah and the Southwest for several years. The national need arrived," says Vector Principal Engineer Roger Alworth, "our methodology was in place, and the solar group took off."Over the past two years, Vector has hired 32 new full- and part-time engineers to support its booming solar practice. In true Utah—and Vector—style, the solar team is both highly diverse and highly international. In addition to English, Vector employees are fluent in Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, Korean, Creole, Mandarin, Farsi/Dari, Pashtu, Cantonese, Malay and Tagalog (Filipino)."We understand," says Alworth, "that the real strength of a service-oriented company is found in its employees, and Vector employees are the best in the industry. The Vector solar unit is building Utah's skilled workforce and training engineers for lifetime professional careers in all areas of structural engineering."If you're attending Solar Power International and you'd like to meet the Vector team, please stop by booth L101 and say hello.About Vector Structural Engineers:Founded in 2002, Vector Structural Engineers is a full-service structural engineering firm with over 2,500 clients throughout the United States. The company's areas of expertise include multi-family, residential, commercial, telecom, bridges, industrial, and solar. Services include the design of new structures, the analysis and redesign of retrofit and repairs of existing structures, as well as residential and commercial solar structural certifications. Expert witness experience includes structural defects, foundation settlement, building code analysis, and soil and structure stabilization. Vector's team includes thirty engineers, a full drafting division, and support staff. The company is headquartered in Draper, Utah, with satellite offices in Mesa, Arizona; Layton, Utah; St. George, Utah; and Tustin, California.