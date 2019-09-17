SimpliPhi Power Introduces AccESS Energy Storage System featuring DC Transformerless Sol-Ark Hybrid Inverter

SimpliPhi Power announces their collaboration with Sol-Ark on the latest evolution of the company's popular turn-key solution: the AccESS energy storage and management system. Combining SimpliPhi's highly efficient energy storage with the Sol-Ark DC transformerless hybrid inverter creates operational efficiencies in size, weight, power and energy capacity that are supported with an interactive user software interface. The AccESS + Sol-Ark unit will be unveiled at Solar Power International/Energy Storage International in Salt Lake City from September 24-26 in SimpliPhi's booth #3415.



More Headlines Articles

"As awareness of the different lithium ion chemistries available in the market has grown, the AccESS has gained popularity worldwide with home and business owners looking for a high performance and safe alternative to the ESS solutions that utilize lithium cobalt-based batteries," says SimpliPhi CEO Catherine Von Burg. "Now with the Sol-Ark, we're also able to deliver an integrated solution that is more efficient, more powerful, and even simpler to install."The AccESS + Sol-Ark unit combines SimpliPhi's cobalt-free, non-toxic LFP PHI batteries with the Sol-Ark 8K all-in-one inverter and built-in dual integrated charge controllers — all in a NEMA-3R indoor/outdoor-rated cabinet."When looking at all-in-one-solution partners, we were drawn to SimpliPhi as a battery manufacturer that takes performance and long term costs as seriously as we do, and because they share our mission to help families be less dependent on the grid in an affordable way," explains Tom Brennan, engineering manager at Sol-Ark. "The combination of our ability to deliver 96.5 percent efficiency in on-grid and 93 percent in off-grid and time of use scenarios with minimal conversion losses with SimpliPhi's 98 percent efficiency is unbeatable in the market and promises to do more to create universal energy access and security."Currently available with 15.2 or 22.8 kWh of PHI storage, the AccESS can scale up with additional cabinets for more power storage and greater output with the introduction of Sol-Ark's 12K in Q4 2019. Units can be safely installed indoors or outdoors in temperatures from -4° to 122° F, on- or off-grid. The AccESS can be charged with solar, wind, grid or generator power and comes pre-wired and pre-programmed.The DC transformerless Sol-Ark 8K hybrid inverter sets records for 48V battery-based inverter efficiency, topping Tesla, Outback, Magnum, Pika and SolarEdge and requiring 5 to 15 percent fewer solar panels and 5 to 20 percent less battery capacity. The Sol-Ark inverter can be AC- or DC-coupled, is Rule 21 compliant and features built-in software for time of use and other utility rate cost savings applications. Just one Sol-Ark delivers an unbeatable 20kW peak surge. Installation is also simpler with a plug-and-play design, saving installers time and money."SimpliPhi and Sol-Ark both design to a military performance standard, which translates into more reliable and robust products," emphasizes Von Burg. "The U.S. Army and Marine Corps were among SimpliPhi's first customers, and our R&D today is as rigorous as that which helped us perform flawlessly at the Aberdeen Proving Ground, as well as demonstrate a zero-failure-rate in combat zone deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan. Sol-Ark's background in defense contracting led them to consider security more than any other inverter manufacturer to create products that can withstand EMP, solar flare or cyber-attack without damage. We share a commitment to build solutions for the worst-case scenario that function just as elegantly in best-case scenarios."Brennan adds, "The Sol-Ark's 4 millisecond no-glitch transfer time is twice as fast as Outback or Schneider and 500x faster than Tesla or SolarEdge, making it a must-have investment for companies that cannot afford a single second of downtime and homeowners with unstable grid power who prefer to not frequently reset their blinking clocks or reboot their computers. We're proud to have gone through three rounds of highly accelerated life testing to last many years beyond our warranty. Our equipment is not going to fail you."To learn more about the AccESS featuring Sol-Ark, attendees at SPI are invited to attend a free "Building Energy Resilience With Safer, More Reliable Energy Storage" training on Wednesday, September 25, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. MDT in the Radisson Hotel, room Wasatch 2. Register at https://simpliphipower.com/training-calendar/.About SimpliPhi PowerWith a mission to create universal access to reliable, safe and affordable energy, SimpliPhi Power designs and manufactures efficient, non-toxic and enduring energy storage and management systems that utilize environmentally benign lithium ferro phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry. Based in Oxnard, California, SimpliPhi combines the non-hazardous LFP energy storage chemistry with its proprietary cell and battery architecture, power electronics, Battery Management System (BMS) and manufacturing processes to create safe, reliable, durable and highly scalable on-demand power solutions for the residential, commercial, military, emergency response and film industries. Integral to all SimpliPhi Power solutions is a proprietary management system that further optimizes the life-cycle, efficiency, overall performance and durability of its batteries. SimpliPhi Power storage system components are UL certified and have been rigorously tested and passed requirements by the U.S. Army and Marine Corps. For more information, please visit https://simpliphipower.com and follow us @SimpliPhiPower, on Facebook and LinkedIn.About Sol-ArkTexas-based and veteran-owned Sol-Ark has re-written the book on solar generators with record-setting efficiency, lower cost electronics and industry leading security. Sol-Ark all-in-one hybrids have won numerous international awards. The company's mission is to make its solar generators the most reliable, affordable solution available. Learn more at www.sol-ark.com.