Trimark to Present at North America Smart Energy Week/Solar Power International 2019 in Salt Lake City

Folsom, CA, September 17, 2019 - Trimark Associates, Inc., one of the energy industry's top innovators in SCADA, metering, and energy storage control technology, will be exhibiting and presenting at Solar Power International (SPI) 2019. The flagship conference of North America Smart Energy Week, SPI will feature several hundred exhibitors from all over the solar power industry.



Trimark will showcase its utility-scale SCADA system with integrated data analytics and its advanced PV+Storage controls. Trimark's presentations and posters will encompass the following:• "SCADA: Transforming Data Into Information and Knowledge" will cover the many advantageous functionalities that Advanced Analytics offers, including energy prediction and proactive anomaly detection. May Cai, Trimark's data scientist, will give the presentation on Wednesday, September 25 at 11:00 AM in Room 251D.• "Battery Energy Storage System (BESS): Selecting the Right Size and Type of Energy Storage to Support Your PV System" will discuss how the proper use of commercially available battery sizing tools, as well as applications for a BESS, can lead to increased revenue. Scott Barrington, Trimark's business development manager, will present this topic on Wednesday, September 25 at 3:40 PM in Room 253A.• Poster 1: "Using Controls to Support Grid Voltage Regulation"• Poster 2: "Managing Energy Storage with the Flexible Logic Controller (FLC)"About TrimarkTrimark Associates, Inc. (Trimark) delivers industry-leading solutions to allow real-time operational control, enable informed management of power production operations, and ensure regulatory compliance. Trimark's turnkey products and engineering services control, measure, and manage all aspects of power production that utility-scale power producers require to maintain peak business performance. Trimark's revenue meters, meteorological stations, SCADA platforms, battery energy storage, and microgrid management systems optimize power generation and maximize revenue. The Trimark Operations Center offers operations and maintenance services, proactive site monitoring, and data management services ensuring optimal performance.