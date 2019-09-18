Enphase Energy Delivers Advanced Energy Systems to Ipsun Solar for Washington, D.C. Area Homeowners

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of solar microinverters, today announced that Ipsun Solar leverages the Enphase Home Energy Solution with IQ™ to serve its customers with deep insights into their Enphase-based solar systems. As a premier solar installation company in the Northern Virginia, Washington, D.C. and Maryland areas, Ipsun Solar serves a region of energy-savvy solar homeowners who place a high value on staying connected to the performance data provided by Enphase Enlighten™, the advanced cloud-based solar monitoring platform from Enphase.



As a key component of the Enphase Home Energy Solution with IQ™, the Enphase Enlighten platform is the digital backbone which allows homeowners with Enphase-based solar systems to monitor and manage the energy they generate and use. Homeowners can use the Enlighten mobile app or the web-based MyEnlighten™ platform to see a comprehensive view of the energy their solar system produces and how much energy the household uses."The Enphase Enlighten platform has always been a significant selling point, both for our homeowner customers as well as our installation teams," said Hervé Billiet, chief executive officer and co-founder of Ipsun Solar. "Electricity is all but invisible in daily life, and our customers love being able to see what is happening with their energy in detail. We have started including consumption monitoring from Enphase as a promotional benefit to our customers, which is another way we leverage Enphase to deliver superior customer service.""Enphase allows Ipsun Solar to deploy advanced IoT-based energy systems to our residential solar customers, and this level of connectivity lets us deliver tremendous value to our homeowners," said Joe Marhamati, co-founder of Ipsun Solar. "My years of solar advocacy work, both nationally at the White House and the regional level, made it clear that solar must be easy to deploy, reliable in the long-term, and simple to understand and manage by both the homeowner and the installer. Enphase equipment is instrumental in our ability to deliver on all of these elements."Software-defined solar microinverters from Enphase are advanced IoT appliances that enable remote diagnostics, software updates, and performance monitoring through Enlighten. These advanced IoT appliances allow solar homeowners and their installers to know how much energy they are producing and alert them when something may be amiss. Enphase systems that are always connected to a data network can be updated remotely, making compliance with ever-evolving utility and regulatory requirements simpler by reducing maintenance trips for installation companies. A fulltime connection to Enlighten also provides solar installers a better way to provide a higher level of service to their customers by being able to answer questions and quickly resolve issues through remote monitoring."Enphase celebrates the long-standing relationships with advanced solar engineering and installation companies like Ipsun Solar," said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. "The residential solar market that Ipsun Solar serves leads the groundswell of clean energy growth in the United States, and in support of their efforts, we pride ourselves in our ability to deliver innovative and highly reliable solar solutions backed by superior customer service."Find out how Ipsun Solar, a certified B Corporation, fights climate change by installing solar in the Northern Virginia, Washington DC and Maryland area by visiting the Ipsun Solar website.About Enphase Energy, Inc.Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that connect solar generation, storage and management on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter technology, and we produce a fully-integrated solar plus storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 21 million microinverters, and over 940,000 Enphase systems have been deployed in 130 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com/ and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.