GameChange Solar to Unveil Record Setting Install Speed at SPI Utah

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - September 18, 2019 - GameChange Solar announced today that they will reveal several groundbreaking features and benefits of the Genius Tracker™ as well as new product innovations for the MaxSpan™ Post Driven Fixed Tilt and Pour-in-Place™ Ballasted Ground Systems at SPI Utah. By invitation, visitors will be escorted into the exclusive Genius Tracker™ room to see the system and the proprietary SpeedClamp™ which speeds module install 200% versus typical tracker competitors.



In addition, the team will share information about the GameChange Solar Topo Engineering Design Optimization Service. This is a complimentary automated deep dive topo analysis and pile design yielding customers the most cost-effective design method, substantially limiting costly grading on sites. The service provides customers with locations and reveals for every post so that simply by following the design, the installation will be completed quickly and cost-effectively.Solar Power International 2019September 23-26, 2019Salt Palace Convention Center, Salt Lake City UTBooth 1237Derick Botha, Chief Commercial Officer at GameChange Solar, stated: "We look forward to meeting with some new and old friends at SPI Utah to share our latest innovations and designs that have evolved based on their feedback. We believe that the best forum for service and design optimization comes from them and the advancements are evident when it comes to higher power production, fast install, and competitive pricing".