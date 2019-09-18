SMA America Offers PowerUP Program for Solar Energy Dealers

SMA America, a leading global specialist in photovoltaic system technology, has launched its PowerUP program, which provides a host of powerful benefits that provides solar installers with key advantages and rewards dealers based on their collaboration with SMA.



This program offers access to deep levels of training, dedicated sales and marketing support, special bundles and warranty upgrades."We are excited to empower our installation partners with the right mix of pricing flexibility, training, service and marketing," said Charles Ellis, vice president of sales and marketing for SMA America. "This program will help differentiate our partners in the market and make them more profitable."Participating dealers get access to special pricing, exclusive training, marketing materials, and sales and business development support directly from SMA America. Access to the SMA PowerUP program is limited, and potential participants may submit an application.SMA will host a happy hour from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the SMA booth (#3837) Tuesday, September 24th for current or prospective members. Visitors can hear about the multitude of benefits that create differentiation in the market and service and training opportunities that improve expertise and operational efficiency.For more information on the PowerUP program, visit www.SMA-America.com/PowerUP.About SMAAs a leading global specialist in photovoltaic system technology, the SMA Group is setting the standards today for the decentralized and renewable energy supply of tomorrow. SMA's portfolio contains a wide range of efficient PV inverters, holistic system solutions for PV systems of all power classes, intelligent energy management systems and battery-storage solutions as well as complete solutions for PV diesel hybrid applications. Digital energy services as well as extensive services up to and including operation and maintenance services for PV power plants round off SMA's range. SMA inverters with a total output of around 75 gigawatts have been installed in more than 190 countries worldwide. SMA's multi-award-winning technology is protected by more than 1,400 patents and utility models. Since 2008, the Group's parent company, SMA Solar Technology AG, has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (S92) and is listed in the SDAX index.