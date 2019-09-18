Natural Power will be exhibiting at Solar Power International (SPI)

Come and say hello at booth 5639. The team, including Jim Adams, President of North America Operations; Shawn Shaw, Head of Solar and Energy Storage; Christine Bordonaro, Principal Engineer; Evan Osler, Commercial Manager; and Danielle Burns, Senior Project Manager, will be available throughout the show. If you'd like to pre-arrange a meeting, please contact sayhello@naturalpower.com



Shawn Shaw, Head of Solar and Energy Storage at Natural Power, will also be presenting ‘Boring diligence reports: what to do (and not do) to get ready for selling projects' at 11.30am on Tuesday, September 24. Shawn will also be co-presenting the release of the Solar Energy Industry Association's new Best Practices in C&I Solar Installations on Tuesday, September 24 at 2:00pm. Natural Power will also be well-represented with a series of posters covering a range of important industry topics and our staff will be on-hand at the conference poster reception to discuss their latest findings.Co-located with Energy Storage International, and as the anchor of North America Smart Energy Week, SPI promises to connect visitors to the largest gathering of North American solar industry professionals and vendors as they share the latest insights impacting the industry, as well as showcasing the newest products and services. SPI provides access to an attendee-base that represents more than 24 segments of the industry including installers, contractors, major utility companies, and professionals from the energy storage, smart energy, and hydrogen markets.Find out more about the conference, register to attend and plan your visit here https://www.solarpowerinternational.com/solar-power-international/Natural Power in North AmericaNatural Power, with major offices in New York and Seattle, is a leader in the North American renewable energy market, with well over 8GW of solar and energy storage projects supported since 2017, as well as a major role supporting many of the largest and most significant wind energy projects. The growing team works closely with major tax equity, debt, and private equity providers across all project stages to ensure that renewable energy projects are designed and constructed to the highest standards of bankability.