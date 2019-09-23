Ampt Achieves Rapid Adoption in Large-Scale Solar+Storage Projects Totaling 1 GWh

Ampt LLC, the world's #1 DC optimizer company for large-scale photovoltaic (PV) systems, today reported the rapid adoption of their String Optimizer products in large-scale PV solar+storage projects totaling one gigawatt-hour (GWh). Ampt String Optimizers are DC/DC converters that uniquely deliver higher performing solar+storage systems that cost less than solutions without Ampt.



More Headlines Articles

Ampt attributes this recent series of projects to the adaptive technology in its String Optimizers which delivers value in a wide range of system sizes and storage applications. These projects combine solar PV with DC-coupled energy storage. The mix of projects include several PV systems ranging from 50 to 100 megawatts (MW), multiple projects between 10 and 30MW, and numerous 10MW and under projects. The PV-to-battery-to-inverter ratio on these systems range up to 2:1:1 with two- to five-hour charge durations being most common. Project locations in the U.S. include California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New York.Today's announced project momentum follows another milestone reported earlier this year. In January, Ampt String Optimizers were deployed on a record-breaking PV peaker power plant that has 28MW of solar PV and 100 megawatt-hours (MWh) of DC-coupled energy storage."These projects are a testament to the industry's recognition of the value that both Ampt optimizers and DC-coupled energy storage bring to solar," said Darryl Parker, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Ampt.Including energy storage allows PV systems to provide energy on demand and supports grid stability. DC-coupled energy storage systems charge batteries directly from the DC solar array to achieve a lower cost per megawatt-hour compared to AC-coupled approaches."Innovations in energy storage are driving its rapid growth in large-scale PV systems around the world and Ampt's technology is an example of what can be done to improve economics," said Levent Gun, CEO of Ampt. "We look forward to continuing to build strong relationships with our partners and customers to increase global renewable energy capacity."Ampt String Optimizers harmonize the operation of the PV array and power components with a fixed and high DC bus voltage. This lowers the cost of both the DC/DC battery converters and DC/AC inverters while reducing the amount of wire and other BOS components. Performing string-level maximum power point tracking (MPPT) captures energy from variable module degradation and other sources of mismatch to increase lifetime system performance. This unique feature set delivers lower cost systems that perform better.Additionally, Ampt optimizers use wireless communications to provide high-accuracy synchronous string-level data to enhance operations and maintenance (O&M) effectiveness.Ampt is exhibiting in booth #4045 at Solar Power International on September 24-26 in Salt Lake City, UT. Please visit our booth to learn why Ampt is the #1 optimizer company for large-scale PV systems, repowering, and PV+storage. Ampt is also participating in the Solar Career Fair which is being held at Hilton Salt Lake City on Wednesday, September 25 between 1 and 5 PM.About AmptAmpt delivers innovative power conversion and communication technology that provides system level optimization of PV power plants. As the world's number one optimizer company for large-scale systems, Ampt serves the global solar market with award winning products. The company is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado and has sales and support locations in North America, Europe, and Japan as well as representation in Southeast Asia, Australia and the Middle East. Along with our strategic partners in the HDPV Alliance, Ampt is lowering the cost of solar energy. Learn more at www.ampt.com.