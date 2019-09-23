Generac Harnesses the Power of the Sun

Waukesha, Wis., September 23, 2019 — GeneracⓇ Power Systems (NYSE: GNRC), the leading manufacturer of residential backup power systems, today introduced PWRcell™: a fully-integrated solar energy storage system that is the most powerful, flexible, efficient and easiest-to-install residential solar-plus-storage system available. PWRcell boasts exclusive technologies including expandable battery capacity and on-board power monitoring and management as standard.



The PWRcell (pronounced "power cell") system captures clean energy from photovoltaic solar panels, then stores that energy in the modular, expandable Li-ion PWRcell Battery™ cells for use when it is most valuable - when grid power is expensive or unavailable.The system consists of an integrated ecosystem of components, including an expandable battery pack, inverter, and associated hardware. Each component is specifically engineered to seamlessly install and work together, unlike most solar storage products, which are assembled piecemeal from various manufacturers' components.PWRcell is the only energy storage system available that features modular battery packs, equipped with 8.6kWh batteries, and expandable to 17.1kWh to match any budget. That means the system is powerful enough for heavy loads for an extended time, and can easily expand to meet nearly any residential requirements."The flexibility of modular battery packs, combined with the most power available make this system best-in-class technology," said Russ Minick, Chief Marketing Officer and leader of the Clean Energy business for Generac.Beyond industry-leading storage capacity, PWRcell also provides homeowners with up to 50 amps and 12kW of surge capacity, enough to start heavy loads such as air conditioners; some competitor systems feature as little as 30 amps of starting power. Once engaged, PWRcell provides 8kW of continuous power and enough to energize most homes on a typical day. When more power or capacity is needed, additional PWRcell Inverters and Batteries can be added for up to 34.2kWh of DC-coupled storage, the most in the industry.PWRcell is equipped with Generac PWRview technology, an easy-to-use home energy monitoring system that tracks home energy use and provides powerful insights into the home's electricity consumption. With the intuitive PWRview app, data is processed into useful information that allows homeowners to make smarter decisions regarding their use of energy, lowering usage to extend the amount of time the home can run on PWRcell-provided energy.PWRcell is also the easiest energy storage system to install. That's because the heaviest individual component of the system weighs less than 75 pounds; many competitive systems have components that weigh several hundred pounds, requiring at least two installers to lift the product - that makes installation more expensive.Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2019, PWRcell will be sold through Generac's many distribution partners. For more information about PWRcell, Generac Clean Energy, or any of the Generac family of brands, visit www.generac.comAbout GeneracGenerac Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading global supplier of backup power and prime power products, systems, engine-powered tools, and solar energy storage systems. In 1959, our founder was committed to designing, engineering and manufacturing the first affordable backup generator. Sixty years later, the same dedication to innovation, durability and excellence has resulted in the company's ability to expand its industry-leading product portfolio into homes and small businesses, on job sites, and in industrial and mobile applications across the globe. Generac offers single engine backup and prime power systems up to 2 MW and paralleled solutions up to 100 MW, and uses a variety of fuel sources to support power needs for our customers. Generac hosts Power Outage Central, the definitive source of U.S. power outage data, at Generac.com/poweroutagecentral. For more information about Generac and its products and services, visit Generac.com.