Honeywell and NRStor C&I Launch Largest Behind-the-Meter Battery Energy Storage Program in the World

Under the agreement, Honeywell and NRStor will develop and operate 300 megawatts (MW) of BTM battery energy storage systems (BESS) across the U.S. and Canada starting in early 2020. Operated remotely, these systems will provide customers with electricity cost savings, improved sustainability and resiliency."This BTM deployment alone matches North America's total energy storage deployments in 2018," said Moe Hajabed, chief executive officer of NRStor C&I L.P. "This collaboration brings Honeywell's operational excellence, precise equipment and construction to NRStor's projects and expands the customer base that can take advantage of our energy solutions. This also creates an opportunity for other developers to fund and implement their projects through NRStor's platform."The energy storage systems will be supported by two state-of-the-art remote operations centers (ROCs) that use proprietary artificial intelligence-based peak prediction and value stack optimization algorithms. These centers will automatically start the battery systems to maximize savings for commercial and industrial customers. Honeywell's advanced control technologies will enable precise battery dispatch along with network security and cybersecurity protection."Our operations platform makes it easier to anticipate and manage demand and energy generation in today's complex energy ecosystem," said Eren Ergin, general manager, Renewable Energy and Distributed Assets, Honeywell Process Solutions. "Honeywell's battery energy storage systems, software solutions and outcome-based performance guarantees will help end users optimize their operations and realize significant savings. Together with NRStor, we look forward to making industrial operations across North America more efficient and sustainable."NRStor C&I is a leading energy storage solution provider for commercial and industrial customers across North America. NRStor C&I provides energy storage as a service under a turn-key build, own, and operate business model that doesn't require a capital outlay from the customer.To learn more, visit Honeywell Renewable Energy.Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.