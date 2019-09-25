The Cleanie Awards® Announces 2019 Winners at Solar Power International

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 24, 2019 - The Cleanie Awards®, the only comprehensive awards program focused exclusively on the clean energy industry, announced its 2019 platinum and gold winners today at Solar Power International (SPI). The diverse group of winners includes leading organizations such as ENEL Green Power, Clearway Energy Group, Smart Electric Power Alliance and Hannon Armstrong.



Representatives from each winning organization were recognized at SPI by The Cleanie Awards' Advisory Council members, judges and strategic partners including SPI, Energy Storage International, North America Smart Energy Week, POWER Magazine and the U.S. Energy Storage Association."In addition to receiving a 200 percent increase in submissions this year, the quality of entries was so strong that our esteemed judging panel elected to add in new tiers of recognition to properly honor the changemakers and leaders in the industry," said Elyssa Haynes, program director, The Cleanie Awards. "Our platinum and gold winners represent nearly every facet of the cleantech and renewable energy market. Congratulations to our 2019 honorees!"The full list of 2019 The Cleanie Awards winners is below:Enterprise Company of the Year• Platinum Winner: Enel Green Power• Gold Winner: GE PowerMidsize Company of the Year• Platinum Winner: Clearway Energy Group• Gold Winner: Con Edison Clean Energy Business• Gold Winner: Invenergy, LLC• Gold Winner: NextEra Energy ResourcesNon-Profit Company of the Year• Platinum Winner: Smart Electric Power Alliance• Gold Winner: Clean Energy Business NetworkStartup of the Year• Platinum Winner: Point Load Power• Gold Winner: Li-ion TamerInvestment Organization of the Year• Platinum Winner: Hannon ArmstrongEntrepreneur of the Year• Platinum Winner: Janice Lin, founder and CEO, StrategenWoman of the Year• Platinum Winner: Kelly Speakes-Backman, CEO US Energy Storage AssociationRising Star Under 40• Platinum Winner: Lauren Glickman, Managing Partner, RENEWCOMM• Gold Winner: Matt Hankey, COO and founding partner, New Energy Equity• Gold Winner: Guy Van Syckle, Senior Manager, Hannon ArmstrongProject of the Year• Platinum Winner: Viking Cold Solutions: Eversource Demand Management Project• Gold Winner: Southern Power and RES: Cactus Flats Wind ProjectProduct of the Year• Platinum Winner: Point Load Power: PV Booster• Gold Winner: Greentek Energy Systems: Apollo Series LED Solar Street LightPublic Affairs Campaign of the Year• Platinum Winner: Fresh Energy: Pollinator-Friendly Solar Campaign• Gold Winner: Calvert Street Group & sPower: Spotsy for Solar CampaignVisit our website to learn more about The Cleanie Awards and sign up for notifications about the 2020 program, which opens Earth Day.About The Cleanie Awards®The Cleanie Awards® program identifies unsung movers and shakers in the cleantech and renewable energy industries, from the top of the Fortune 100 list to hot startups, pioneering individuals and high impact advocates. For more information, visit www.thecleanieawards.com. Follow us on Twitter or Facebook at @CleanieAwards and LinkedIn.